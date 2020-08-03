Global  
 

Microsoft confirms plans to buy US arm of TikTok after talks with Trump

Monday, 3 August 2020
Microsoft confirms plans to buy US arm of TikTok after talks with TrumpMicrosoft confirmed Sunday it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the US arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President Donald Trump his concerns about security and censorship surrounding such an acquisition. In a statement, Microsoft said Microsoft and ByteDance have provided notice of their intent to explore a deal resulting in Microsoft owning and operating the TikTok service in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The company said it expects those talks to conclude by Sept. 15. Trump said on Friday that he would soon ban TikTok in the United States. Trump and CEO Satya Nadella have spoken, the company said, and Microsoft was prepared to...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S. 01:27

 [NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. This report was produced by Jonah Green.

