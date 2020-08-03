|
COVID-19 relief negotiations, Tropical Storm Isaias, Google Pixel 4a: 5 things you need to know Monday
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
More negotiations on stimulus deal, Tropical Storm Isaias moves toward Carolinas and more news to start your Monday.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:44Published
Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East CoastMIAMI, Aug 2 - The Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm Isaias keeping offshore as it rumbles north, although it..
WorldNews
Tropical Storm Isaias hits Florida coast with high winds and dangerous surfTropical Storm Isaias is churning off Florida's east coast, after unleashing high winds and dangerous surf along the state's Atlantic coast. Now, the storm is..
CBS News
Tropical Storm Isaias, Grazing Florida, Takes Aim at CarolinasThe Florida coast was spared severe damage on Sunday, but much of the Eastern Seaboard is threatened with flooding rains.
NYTimes.com
Google Pixel Line of consumer electronic devices from Google
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this