Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 relief negotiations, Tropical Storm Isaias, Google Pixel 4a: 5 things you need to know Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
More negotiations on stimulus deal, Tropical Storm Isaias moves toward Carolinas and more news to start your Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move away from SWFL

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move away from SWFL 02:07

 Tropical Storm Isaias should make landfall somewhere in the Carolina's early Tuesday

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hurricane Isaias Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule [Video]

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule

In a dramatic splashdown, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on SpaceX capsule on Sunday. It was also the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida. The capsule parachuted into the calm gulf waters about 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola, hundreds of miles from Tropical Storm Isaias pounding Florida’s Atlantic coast. “Welcome back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” said Mission Control from SpaceX headquarters.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:44Published

Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East Coast

 MIAMI, Aug 2 - The Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm Isaias keeping offshore as it rumbles north, although it..
WorldNews

Tropical Storm Isaias hits Florida coast with high winds and dangerous surf

 Tropical Storm Isaias is churning off Florida's east coast, after unleashing high winds and dangerous surf along the state's Atlantic coast. Now, the storm is..
CBS News

Tropical Storm Isaias, Grazing Florida, Takes Aim at Carolinas

 The Florida coast was spared severe damage on Sunday, but much of the Eastern Seaboard is threatened with flooding rains.
NYTimes.com

Google Pixel Google Pixel Line of consumer electronic devices from Google

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking Isaias: Vanessa Murdock With The Latest [Video]

Tracking Isaias: Vanessa Murdock With The Latest

The tropical storm is expected to threaten the Tri-State Area starting Tuesday.

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 01:47Published
Florida Has 1-2 Punch Of Problems [Video]

Florida Has 1-2 Punch Of Problems

Already overrun by the coronavirus pandemic, Florida is also dealing with Tropical Storm Isaias. CBS2's Manuel Bojorquez reports

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 01:36Published
Juno Beach draws crowds despite closed pier [Video]

Juno Beach draws crowds despite closed pier

People came to Juno Beach to get a glimpse of the storm and the waves, but the well known pier was closed.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Isaias could hit the Carolinas at near-hurricane strength

 Tropical Storm Isaias battered Florida's east coast with heavy rains Sunday and is now on track to be at near hurricane strength when it reaches the Carolinas.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNewsNPRNYTimes.com

Tweets about this