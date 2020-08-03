Fans cannot recognise Adele in new photo; here’s why Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

’s phenomenal weight loss journey has been for all to see. The singer once again shocked her fans by sharing a more recent picture of herself. She took to Adele ’s phenomenal weight loss journey has been for all to see. The singer once again shocked her fans by sharing a more recent picture of herself. She took to Instagram and shared a photo where she can be seen watching Beyonce ’s ‘Black is King’; and one look at the Hello singer confirms her incredible weight loss. Sharing it, she wrote, “thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art.” Take a look at her post below: View this post on Instagram Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Aug 1, 2020 at 11:09am PDT The reaction to this, as expected, met with a lot... 👓 View full article

