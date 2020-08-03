|
260 employees in Georgia's largest school district test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The day after Gwinnett County Public School teachers started in-person pre-planning for the school year, 260 cannot work due to coronavirus.
