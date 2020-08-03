Global  
 

Antisemitic French comedian Dieudonne banned by Facebook

WorldNews Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Antisemitic French comedian Dieudonne banned by FacebookFacebook said Monday it has permanently banned French comedian Dieudonne, a convicted antisemite, from both its main site –where he has at least 1.3 million followers – and from Instagram. Some of Dieudonne's posts used "dehumanizing terms against Jews," Facebook said. "In line with our policy on dangerous individuals and organizations, we have permanently banned Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala from Facebook and Instagram," the company said in a statement, using his full name. "Banning a person permanently...
