|
Antisemitic French comedian Dieudonne banned by Facebook
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Facebook said Monday it has permanently banned French comedian Dieudonne, a convicted antisemite, from both its main site –where he has at least 1.3 million followers – and from Instagram. Some of Dieudonne's posts used "dehumanizing terms against Jews," Facebook said. "In line with our policy on dangerous individuals and organizations, we have permanently banned Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala from Facebook and Instagram," the company said in a statement, using his full name. "Banning a person permanently...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dieudonné M'bala M'bala French comedian, actor and political activist
Facebook American online social networking service
Couple speak out after being dragged from dying daughter
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:56Published
Government's Eat Out to Help Out Scheme kicks off
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:19Published
Captain Sir Tom visits Army Foundation College
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:49Published
Another doctored video of Nancy Pelosi goes viral on FacebookDespite being labeled as partly false, the video remains up on Facebook.
CBS News
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Update On Netflix Film
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28Published
Snapchat is adding a TikTok-style music featureSnapchat will soon let you add music to the videos you record, making it the latest social app to take on TikTok by offering the ability to embed popular songs...
The Verge
Tie-dye Is The New Cool Quarantine Craft
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Fans cannot recognise Adele in new photo; here’s whyAdele’s phenomenal weight loss journey has been for all to see. The singer once again shocked her fans by sharing a more recent picture of herself. She took to..
WorldNews
Jews Ancient nation and ethnoreligious group from the Levant
Seth Rogen says he was fed ‘huge amount of lies’ about IsraelSeth Rogen has given an extensive interview in which he discussed his Jewish heritage, along with his views on Israel and antisemitism. The Hollywood actor –..
WorldNews
Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 ElectionJoe Biden is preparing to deliver a speech outlining his vision for combating systemic racism. In Georgia, Senator David Perdue’s ad enlarged the nose of his..
NYTimes.com
Georgia Senator Is Criticized for Ad Enlarging Jewish Opponent Jon Ossoff's NoseSenator David Perdue, a Republican, drew a quick rebuke from his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, who said the Facebook ad employed the “least original..
NYTimes.com
Ilhan Omar Predicted To Lose Primary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this