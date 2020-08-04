Global  
 

US should get a very large percentage of TikTok sale proceeds: Trump

Tuesday, 4 August 2020
US should get a very large percentage of TikTok sale proceeds: TrumpWashington, Aug 4 (PTI) President Donald Trump has demanded that the US treasury should get a substantial chunk of the TikTok sale proceeds, as he set September 15 as the deadline for the popular Chinese short video app to be out of business in the country unless it is bought by an American company. Trump was speaking to reporters at a White House news conference on Monday, hours after it announced the deadline for TikTok to stop operations in the US. Technology giant Microsoft is in talks with TikTok's parent company ByteDance to buy its US operation. However, the president is in favour of a complete 100 per cent purchase and not the 30 per cent as reportedly being negotiated now. “The...
Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown

Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown

 President Donald Trump has set a deadline of September 15 for TikTok, thepopular Chinese-owned video app, to be sold to a US company or he will shut itdown in the States. He predicted a deal would be made as while the app was a"great asset", it was not a great asset in the US if it did not...

