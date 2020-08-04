US should get a very large percentage of TikTok sale proceeds: Trump Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

, Aug 4 (PTI) President Donald Washington , Aug 4 (PTI) President Donald Trump has demanded that the US treasury should get a substantial chunk of the TikTok sale proceeds, as he set September 15 as the deadline for the popular Chinese short video app to be out of business in the country unless it is bought by an American company. Trump was speaking to reporters at a White House news conference on Monday, hours after it announced the deadline for TikTok to stop operations in the US. Technology giant Microsoft is in talks with TikTok's parent company ByteDance to buy its US operation. However, the president is in favour of a complete 100 per cent purchase and not the 30 per cent as reportedly being negotiated now.


