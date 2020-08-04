Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lakers' LeBron James considered joining nationwide protests for racial reforms

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
LeBron James has opted to focus much of his efforts on voting initiatives rather than being on the front lines of protests against racial injustice.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

NBA season restarts with a nod to Black Lives Matter and 2 games that went down to the wire

 (CNN)The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers took their game down to the wire on Thursday -- just like the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans did..
WorldNews

'We want to keep our foot on the gas' - Lakers' James leads protests as NBA returns

 Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James calls for his fellow NBA players to "keep our foot on the gas" in the push for racial justice as the season resumes in..
BBC News

LeBron James comes through for Lakers with game-winning basket, delivers message upon NBA's restart

 LeBron James had a message after lifting the Lakers to a victory over the Clippers with a clutch basket late.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James says he won't turn off social media during NBA's restart

 "Zero Dark Thirty-23" won't be a thing for LeBron James this year in the playoffs as he seeks to stay connected to his family while in Florida bubble.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

NBA: Kyle Lowry leads Toronto Raptors to win over LA Lakers

 Kyle Lowry stars in the Toronto Raptors' 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Players protest racial injustice as NBA returns to action [Video]

Players protest racial injustice as NBA returns to action

James and other NBA players protest racial injustice

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:15Published
Cousin Sal: Let's face it, Lakers vs Clippers match-up is all about LeBron James [Video]

Cousin Sal: Let's face it, Lakers vs Clippers match-up is all about LeBron James

The much anticipated match up between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers airs tonight. With players on both sides sitting out, Cousin Sal tells Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:11Published
Colin Cowherd: LeBron James is playing for immortality, he's not slowing down for anybody [Video]

Colin Cowherd: LeBron James is playing for immortality, he's not slowing down for anybody

Colin Cowherd is floored by criticisms of Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James' work ethic, implying that his competitiveness and motivation to win is overbearing and overwhelming. He explains that..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Lakers clinch No. 1 seed in Western Conference with win over Jazz

 The Lakers are the first team to go from the lottery to the No. 1 seed since the 2007-08 Boston Celtics
CBS Sports Also reported by •FOX Sports

News24.com | Anthony Davis masterclass as Lakers sink Jazz to clinch top spot

 Anthony Davis scored 42 points as the Los Angeles Lakers clinched top seeding in the Western Conference on Monday with a defeat of the Utah Jazz.
News24 Also reported by •FOX SportsCBS Sports

Lakers sink Jazz with third-quarter run, plus two other keys in Utah’s 116-108 loss
Deseret News


Tweets about this

imshivmgoyal

Shivam Goyal🇮🇳 RT @USATODAY: After a four-month hiatus due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the NBA is set to restart from its bubble at Disney's… 4 days ago

miracleboy_1997

Josh Dobbs 🙏🏽✝️💯😎 RT @usatodaynba: Before the NBA resumes tonight, our team breaks down 10 burning questions for the bubble restart. https://t.co/SzMuZPyS1m 4 days ago

Dayra_Beltre

Dayra Beltre NBA 2019-20 bubble restart burning questions: Are Lakers, Clippers best of the West? What's at stake for Bucks?… https://t.co/VCw7u2NVIz 4 days ago

CynicalLongkat

Oh, BTW 🏀NBA 2019-20 bubble restart burning questions: Are Lakers, Clippers best of the West? What's at stake for Bucks?… https://t.co/Zqkdn19RqZ 4 days ago

CynicalLongkat

Oh, BTW 🏀 NBA 2019-20 bubble restart burning questions: Are Lakers, Clippers best of the West? What's at stake for Bucks?… https://t.co/0Pm36SsAPN 4 days ago

JeffOstach

Jeff Ostach #NBA 2019-20 bubble restart burning questions: Are #Lakers, #Clippers best of the West? What's at stake for #Bucks?… https://t.co/ElmUTUR1zo 4 days ago

usatodaynba

USA TODAY NBA RT @JeffZillgitt: NBA 2019-20 bubble restart burning questions: Are Lakers, Clippers best of the West? What's at stake for Bucks? https://t… 4 days ago

JeffZillgitt

Jeff Zillgitt NBA 2019-20 bubble restart burning questions: Are Lakers, Clippers best of the West? What's at stake for Bucks?… https://t.co/HNxwxvsse6 4 days ago