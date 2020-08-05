Global  
 

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capitalDubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000 in a toll that officials expected to rise. Tuesday's blast at port warehouses storing highly explosive material was the most powerful in years in Beirut, already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections. Preliminary investigations, said an official, indicate that highly explosive materials stored in ward 12 were the cause of the blasts. Later, Lebanon's prime minister said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has...
Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled

Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled 03:32

 A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. It was not clear what caused...

Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged [Video]

At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged

Dr Mirna Doumit, president of the Order of Nurses in Beirut, said three of the city's hospitals had been destroyed in the explosion in the port area.

Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues [Video]

Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues

Rescue workers in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, are still looking for missingpeople after Tuesday's explosion. The country's Red Cross says at least 100people died in the blast and more than 4,000 were injured. The explosion,which damaged much of the port area of the city, is thought to have beentriggered by a fire near a storage facility housing the volatile chemicalammonium nitrate. Smoke was still rising from the port at dawn, where atowering grain silo was shattered. Major streets were littered with debris anddamaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out. The blast struck withthe force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, and was heard and felt as far away asCyprus, more than 180 miles across the Mediterranean.

Lebanon assesses aftermath of massive Beirut explosion

 Smoke was still rising from the port, where towering grain silos had been shattered.
'Apocalypse': Beirut confronts devastation after blast killed at least 100

 Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital,..
Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM [Video]

Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM

Hassan Diab also appeals for international assistance to help Lebanon, which is already mired in major economic crisis.

Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

Family says California-based man abducted by Iran in Dubai

 "It is a violation of human rights. You can't just pick someone up in a third country and drag them into your country," Jamshid Sharmahd's son says.
Coffee-rubbed Wagyu steak: Dubai chef offers top-grade meals at home [Video]

Coffee-rubbed Wagyu steak: Dubai chef offers top-grade meals at home

Discover Chef Cima's recipe for top-grade, marbled Wagyu meat.View on euronews

Watch: Wishes pour in as Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic welcome baby boy [Video]

Watch: Wishes pour in as Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic welcome baby boy

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram. "We are blessed with our baby boy," he wrote. Hardik posted a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The baby’s face, however, was not visible in the photo. Wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from everyone. Cricket fraternity also congratulated the couple on various social media platforms. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane among others wished Pandya and Natasa on becoming parents. On May 31, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child. "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Natasa had written on Instagram. The same pictures were also re-posted by Pandya on his instagram handle. Pandya got engaged to the Serbian actor on January 1 in Dubai.

Hassan Diab Current Prime Minister of Lebanon

Protests rock Lebanon as currency collapses [Video]

Protests rock Lebanon as currency collapses

Hassan Diab's government is facing growing calls to resign after the currency lost 25 percent of its value in two days.

Massive Explosions In Beirut Leave Dozens Dead, More Than 3,000 Injured [Video]

Massive Explosions In Beirut Leave Dozens Dead, More Than 3,000 Injured

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed..

Blasts Rock Beirut

Blasts Rock Beirut

Blasts Rock Beirut

Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave' [Video]

Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave'

A former San Diegan who lives 3 miles from the site of a deadly, massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, is describing the terrifying moments of the blast.

Traffic alert: Multiple accidents cause delays in Dubai

 Dubai Police urge motorists to find alternative routes.
Dubai expat in Beirut thought there was an earthquake 

 'I am still searching to find the mother of one of my friends from Dubai'
Beirut blast: Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in solidarity with Lebanon

 Iconic building is illuminated with the Lebanese flag following Tuesday's explosions.
