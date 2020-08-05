Global  
 

One News Page

No bread, no heat, no hope: Life in Lebanon after the Beirut blast

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
No bread, no heat, no hope: Life in Lebanon after the Beirut blastOnce again, crisis comes to Lebanon. Once again, people are dying young in the Middle East. Last night an explosion in the port of Beirut killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000 others. They say the blast was heard almost 150 miles away in Cyprus. They say it shook the earth all the way across the eastern Mediterranean. It was colossal; first one bang, then another, before a mushroom cloud fanned out over the capital – yet one more tragedy to smother those beneath. Even for a country on as intimate terms with tragedy and as long inured to bombs (one killed its former president Rafik Hariri) as Lebanon, this is a day to remember. The country is already in chaos. Coronavirus has...
News video: Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart

Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart 05:52

 Letters show officials knew of danger posed by ammonium nitrate cargo at Beirut port six years before deadly blast.

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Beirut explosion: Shocking pictures, video reveal devastation in Lebanon

 Shocking images have revealed the scale of the devastation in Beirut, Lebanon as first-hand video and accounts of the tragedy continue to emerge on social..
New Zealand Herald

Beirut explosion: At least 135 killed as investigations blame negligence

 The death toll from Tuesday’s massive explosion in Beirut has risen to 135, with some 5,000 wounded and many still missing. Lebanese rescue teams pulled out..
WorldNews

Mother in labour during Beirut blast

 Emmanuelle was getting ready to give birth at St George's hospital in Beirut when an explosion rocked Lebanon's capital.
BBC News

Beirut's main port devastated by deadly blast

 The death toll is sure to rise after the huge explosion at Beirut's port Tuesday evening. The Lebanese capital's main entry point for much-needed imports is now..
CBS News

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Beirut: 300,000 homeless, potential cause of blast revealed

 The timer was ticking from six years ago, when 2700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were taken from an impounded ship and stored in the port of Beirut. It was a..
New Zealand Herald

Defense Secretary Esper says Beirut blast likely an accident, breaking with Trump

 An accident was the likely cause of the explosion in Beirut, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday, contradicting the statement made by President Trump on..
USATODAY.com

Reporter reflects on Beirut explosion, burying a dog who made 'dystopia more bearable'

 Journalist Nadia al-Faour was at the vet when the Beirut explosion struck: "I will miss Loulou as I walk the streets of a broken city."
USATODAY.com

Rafic Hariri Rafic Hariri Former Prime Minister of Lebanon

Large blast rocks Beirut ahead of Hariri verdict

 A large blast rocks the Lebanese capital Beirut, ahead of a verdict in trial over killing of ex-PM Rafik Hariri in 2005
BBC News

Lebanon ex-PM Hariri assassination verdict due this week

 The Hague: A UN-backed tribunal will give its verdict Friday on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri, but questions will remain over a long..
WorldNews

Middle East Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

How different nations are responding to spikes in coronavirus

 Europe, the Middle East and Australia face a rise in cases, with some officials re-imposing curfews and restricting public gatherings
CBS News

Is Trump Gaming The Media And Americans With Tweets To Distract Them From Real National Emergencies?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Long before Steve Bannon helped Donald Trump win the presidency, there was Arthur Finkelstein, a wealthy New York..
WorldNews

Cyprus Cyprus Island country in the Eastern Mediterranean

Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled [Video]

Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. It was not clear what caused the blast, which struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany’s geosciences center GFZ, and was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometers (180 miles) across the Mediterranean. Lebanon's interior minister said it appeared that a large cache of ammonium nitrate in the port had detonated. For hours after the explosion, the most destructive in all of Lebanon’s troubled history, ambulances rushed in from around the country to carry away the wounded. Hospitals quickly filled beyond capacity, pleading for blood supplies, and generators to keep their lights on.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:32Published
Turkey's growing war of words with Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean drilling [Video]

Turkey's growing war of words with Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean drilling

Turkey's growing war of words with Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean drilling

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:30Published

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

African countries grapple with surge in coronavirus cases

 Coronavirus cases are surging in Africa sparking growing concern from top public health experts. The continent has reached more than 830,000 cases and more than..
CBS News

Coronavirus infects 24,000 South African health workers

 Some 24,000 health workers in South Africa have contracted coronavirus, 181 of whom have died, since the pandemic hit the country in March, the health minister..
WorldNews

Indian Military bands kickstart 74th Independence Day celebration

 "These performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop..
IndiaTimes
Florida’s sheriffs hold 3-day conference, 5 attendees test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Florida’s sheriffs hold 3-day conference, 5 attendees test positive for COVID-19

At least five people who attended a three-day conference for Florida sheriffs last week have now tested positive for coronavirus, the I-Team has uncovered.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:30Published

