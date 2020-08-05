Facebook removes Trump's 'Covid misinformation' post

🗽(((𝔽𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕙ℂ𝕠𝕣𝕚)))🦂 RT @RepMarkTakano: Latinos were already at a disadvantage before the pandemic — COVID-19 has only made things worse. As we fight this crisi… 2 hours ago Mark Takano Latinos were already at a disadvantage before the pandemic — COVID-19 has only made things worse. As we fight this… https://t.co/HU4Y0zmsW9 3 hours ago Sandy Guzo The coronavirus pandemic could spell disaster for our rainforests — and the communities that protect them https://t.co/aZ2R3JWLPo 3 hours ago American Nurse Kia Motors has produced more than 500,000 face shields for frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.… https://t.co/J77anP7DCf 6 hours ago Changing America Hispanic Americans continue to account for an increasingly disproportionate amount of the coronavirus cases in the… https://t.co/VT0nbv7Ek5 8 hours ago RJT ❄️ RT @SafetyPinDaily: Turning air into water: how Native Americans are coping with water shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic | By: Anagha… 11 hours ago SafetyPin-Daily Turning air into water: how Native Americans are coping with water shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic | By: Ana… https://t.co/rSKGMFvGc8 12 hours ago jacjones RT @SafetyPinDaily: Turning air into water: how Native Americans are coping with water shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic || By: Anagha… 16 hours ago