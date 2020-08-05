Global  
 

Facebook removes Trump's 'Covid misinformation' post

BBC News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The social network said the post had violated its rules around "harmful Covid misinformation".
Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook removes Trump post for falsely claiming children are ‘almost immune’ to COVID-19

 Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook has removed a post posted by President Donald Trump’s account for violations of its misinformation..
The Verge

Facebook removes Trump coronavirus post of Fox interview about kids being 'almost immune'

 Facebook took down post from President Trump's personal page of a Fox News interview in which he said that children are "almost immune" from COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Facebook launches TikTok rival inside Instagram [Video]

Facebook launches TikTok rival inside Instagram

Facebook rolled out a new short-form video service called Reels within its popular Instagram app in an apparent attempt to steal some of rival TikTok's teen users. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Denies Helping Kanye Get On Presidential Ballot, Praises Kim Kardashian

 Donald Trump says he's not pulling strings to help Kanye West get on state ballots for the presidential election ... but he's got lots of good things to say..
TMZ.com

Trump pushes reopening schools with false claims about the coronavirus

 President Trump is repeating his claim that the coronavirus will "go away, like all things go away." He is also saying that children are "almost immune from this..
CBS News

Trump threatens Exec. actions if no deal with Dems

 President Donald Trump is threatening an executive actions if deal isn't reach with Democrats on a new relief package. (Aug. 5)
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

SC lens on insurers over Covid claims
IndiaTimes

How is the coronavirus pandemic changing America's military?

 The U.S. military is changing its procedures and training to combat the spread of COVID-19. David Martin reports on what's being done to protect those keeping..
CBS News
'Facing financial crisis', college bus driver Deepa starts driving ambulance [Video]

'Facing financial crisis', college bus driver Deepa starts driving ambulance

Deepa Joseph from Kozhikode who used to work as bus driver at a college has started driving ambulance after colleges were shut in view of COVID19. She said, "I took this job as I was facing financial crisis. Not many jobs are available due to the pandemic."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

