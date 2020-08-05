|
Facebook removes Trump's 'Covid misinformation' post
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The social network said the post had violated its rules around "harmful Covid misinformation".
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook removes Trump post for falsely claiming children are ‘almost immune’ to COVID-19Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Facebook has removed a post posted by President Donald Trump’s account for violations of its misinformation..
The Verge
Facebook removes Trump coronavirus post of Fox interview about kids being 'almost immune'Facebook took down post from President Trump's personal page of a Fox News interview in which he said that children are "almost immune" from COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Facebook launches TikTok rival inside Instagram
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Denies Helping Kanye Get On Presidential Ballot, Praises Kim KardashianDonald Trump says he's not pulling strings to help Kanye West get on state ballots for the presidential election ... but he's got lots of good things to say..
TMZ.com
Trump pushes reopening schools with false claims about the coronavirusPresident Trump is repeating his claim that the coronavirus will "go away, like all things go away." He is also saying that children are "almost immune from this..
CBS News
Trump threatens Exec. actions if no deal with DemsPresident Donald Trump is threatening an executive actions if deal isn't reach with Democrats on a new relief package. (Aug. 5)
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
SC lens on insurers over Covid claims
IndiaTimes
How is the coronavirus pandemic changing America's military?The U.S. military is changing its procedures and training to combat the spread of COVID-19. David Martin reports on what's being done to protect those keeping..
CBS News
'Facing financial crisis', college bus driver Deepa starts driving ambulance
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this