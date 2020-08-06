1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

By Paul Wiseman, Associated Press Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 | 9:05 a.m. WASHINGTON — Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired. The government's report Thursday did offer a smidgen of hopeful news: The number of jobless claims declined by 249,000 from the previous week, after rising for two straight weeks, and it was the lowest total since mid-March. Still, claims remain at alarmingly high levels: It is the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard...


