After Beirut blast, concerns over safety of 700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at Chennai port warehouse Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Following the revelation that the massive Following the revelation that the massive explosion in Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday was caused by negligence over the storage of highly explosive material, concerns have been raised in India over nearly 700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate lying in a Chennai warehouse. It is learnt that several containers of the explosive chemical were seized in 2015 since its importer, a private firm, had not secured relevant permission at the time. The seized chemicals are valued at around Rs 1.80 crore. Concerns have been raised from several... 👓 View full article

