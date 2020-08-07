Global  
 

Oprah Winfrey discusses racism, Sandra Bland with Ibram X. Kendi: 'That could have been me'

Friday, 7 August 2020
In the latest episode of "The Oprah Conversation," host Oprah Winfrey brought on Ibram X. Kendi, who wrote the book "How to Be an Antiracist."
Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey American talk show host, actress, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist

Oprah Winfrey reveals "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" as latest book club pick

 Oprah Winfrey announced "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by author Isabel Wilkerson as her newest book club selection. Winfrey and Gayle King discuss the..
CBS News
Oprah Winfrey leads TV tribute to late civil rights icon John Lewis [Video]

Oprah Winfrey leads TV tribute to late civil rights icon John Lewis

Oprah Winfrey will lead an all-star television tribute to honour late U.S. civil rights icon, John Lewis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
'O, The Oprah Magazine' to Cease Printing After December 2020 Issue | THR News [Video]

'O, The Oprah Magazine' to Cease Printing After December 2020 Issue | THR News

Oprah Winfrey's monthly magazine will cease printing after its December 2020 issue, according to a report by Business of Fashion.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:40Published
Oprah Winfrey's magazine ending print edition after 20 years [Video]

Oprah Winfrey's magazine ending print edition after 20 years

'O, The Oprah Magazine' was founded by Winfrey and Hearst Communications in 2000.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Death of Sandra Bland Death of Sandra Bland 2015 death of a woman while in police custody in Waller County, Texas


The Bishop Speaks His Truth [Video]

The Bishop Speaks His Truth

Bishop Greenleaf finally faces his congregation and delivers a powerful message by speaking his truth.

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 05:00Published
Is the Wrath of Rochelle Cross Over? [Video]

Is the Wrath of Rochelle Cross Over?

Rochelle is feeling satisfied after hearing the bishop admit his past wrongdoings.

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 01:00Published
Charity Dismisses Phil [Video]

Charity Dismisses Phil

Phil attempts to right his wrongs with Charity, but it's too little too late.

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 01:33Published

