|
Oprah Winfrey discusses racism, Sandra Bland with Ibram X. Kendi: 'That could have been me'
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
In the latest episode of "The Oprah Conversation," host Oprah Winfrey brought on Ibram X. Kendi, who wrote the book "How to Be an Antiracist."
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Oprah Winfrey American talk show host, actress, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist
Oprah Winfrey reveals "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" as latest book club pickOprah Winfrey announced "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by author Isabel Wilkerson as her newest book club selection. Winfrey and Gayle King discuss the..
CBS News
Oprah Winfrey leads TV tribute to late civil rights icon John Lewis
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
'O, The Oprah Magazine' to Cease Printing After December 2020 Issue | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:40Published
Oprah Winfrey's magazine ending print edition after 20 years
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Death of Sandra Bland 2015 death of a woman while in police custody in Waller County, Texas
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this