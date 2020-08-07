Global  
 

'Confessing our love and trust in Jesus': Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin share baptism photos

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Justin Bieber shares photos of baptism with wife Hailey Baldwin, calling the experience "one of most special moments of my life."
