'Confessing our love and trust in Jesus': Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin share baptism photos
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Justin Bieber shares photos of baptism with wife Hailey Baldwin, calling the experience "one of most special moments of my life."
