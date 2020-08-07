Global  
 

Air India plane skids off runway in Kerala

BBC News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Air India Express plane with nearly 200 people on board skids off runway at airport in Kozhikode airport in Kerala - Indian media reports
Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode; pilot suspected dead, several injured

Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode; pilot suspected dead, several injured 00:59

 An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after preliminary reports. The flight was about to land when the accident happened and the plane overshot the...

Watch: NDRF makes temporary bridge to rescue stranded in Kerala [Video]

Watch: NDRF makes temporary bridge to rescue stranded in Kerala

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and volunteers made a temporary bridge to rescue stranded people in Kerala's Meppadi. The video got viral on social media. Several parts of Kerala have been witnessing downpour.

Heavy rains batter parts of south India, monsoon subdued in north

 Monsoon, however, remained subdued in the northern part of the country. While a few places in Uttar Pradesh received light to moderate rains, Haryana and Punjab..
Kerala landslide a terrible tragedy: Rahul Gandhi

 At least 15 people were killed and around 50 others feared trapped in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of dwelling units of tea..
Live Updates: 14 including pilot dead, 123 injured in Kozhikode plane crash

 Fourteen people including the pilot of the aircraft were killed while 123 when injured when an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at Karipur airport..
At least 16 dead after plane skids off runway in India [Video]

At least 16 dead after plane skids off runway in India

An Air India Express flight with 190 people on board has skidded off a runwayand split in two while landing in heavy rain in southern India.

Air India Express flight skids off runway, leaving at least 14 people dead

 An Air India Express flight  with 190 people on board skidded off a runway, leaving more than a dozen people dead.
Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport [Video]

Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport

An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today. Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded [Video]

Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded

Air India Express flight carrying 191 people skids off the runway in the southern city of Calicut.

Pained by plane accident in Kozhikode, says PM Narendra Modi

 "Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister..
IndiaTimes

Chaotic scenes at India airport after plane skids off runway and breaks into two, killing passengers

Chaotic scenes at India airport after plane skids off runway and breaks into two, killing passengers

A flight skid off the runway at the Kozhikode International airport in Karipur, India on late Friday (August 7) evening has caused chaos and fear for the fate of the 195 passengers on board the AIr..

Passenger plane carrying nearly 200 crashes off runway in south India

Passenger plane carrying nearly 200 crashes off runway in south India

An Air India Express flight travelling from Dubai to Calicut crashed after overshooting the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala, south India today (August 7). Footage provided by airport officials..

Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode, pilot suspected dead, several injured

Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode, pilot suspected dead, several injured

An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after..

Former IAF pilot Deepak Vasant Sathe flying Air India Express plane killed in Kozhikode crash

 A former IAF Wing Commander, Captain Sathe was commissioned into service on June 11, 1981, and retired on June 30, 2003.
President Ram Nath Kovind: Deeply distressed to hear about tragic plane crash in Kozhikode

 President *Ram Nath Kovind *on Friday said he was deeply distressed to hear about the tragic *plane accident at Kerala's Kozhikode* airport and his thoughts and...
AI plane skids & 'falls off' Kozhikode airport

 Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board has overshot the Kozhikode runway on landing at 7.41 pm on Friday. Kozhikode is a tabletop airport...
