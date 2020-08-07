|
Air India plane skids off runway in Kerala
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Air India Express plane with nearly 200 people on board skids off runway at airport in Kozhikode airport in Kerala - Indian media reports
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kerala State in southern India
Watch: NDRF makes temporary bridge to rescue stranded in Kerala
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Heavy rains batter parts of south India, monsoon subdued in northMonsoon, however, remained subdued in the northern part of the country. While a few places in Uttar Pradesh received light to moderate rains, Haryana and Punjab..
IndiaTimes
Kerala landslide a terrible tragedy: Rahul GandhiAt least 15 people were killed and around 50 others feared trapped in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of dwelling units of tea..
IndiaTimes
Live Updates: 14 including pilot dead, 123 injured in Kozhikode plane crashFourteen people including the pilot of the aircraft were killed while 123 when injured when an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at Karipur airport..
DNA
Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India
At least 16 dead after plane skids off runway in India
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Air India Express flight skids off runway, leaving at least 14 people deadAn Air India Express flight with 190 people on board skidded off a runway, leaving more than a dozen people dead.
USATODAY.com
Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40Published
Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India
Pained by plane accident in Kozhikode, says PM Narendra Modi"Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister..
IndiaTimes
