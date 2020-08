Matt Sheaff RT @MaryF_MacDonald: Aid to states and cities is one of the sticking points. Trump Threatens to Bypass Congress as Stimulus Talks Fail Agai… 1 hour ago Michael Rikon Trump Threatens to Bypass Congress as Stimulus Talks Fail Again - The New York Times Unconstitutional , Spending mu… https://t.co/6OzSHXzqHz 1 hour ago Mary MacDonald Aid to states and cities is one of the sticking points. Trump Threatens to Bypass Congress as Stimulus Talks Fail A… https://t.co/zNMHWLBKOn 1 hour ago Joel Bowden Just have your flunky McConnell say NO to EVERYTHING, then blame the Democrat's for no progress AND YOU CAN LOOK LI… https://t.co/gii5PTTLVx 2 hours ago Israel Stagman "Trump Threatens to Bypass Congress as Stimulus Talks Fail Again" by Emily Cochrane and Jim Tankersley via NYT https://t.co/9tNGiUnFgs 5 hours ago Todd S. Stewart "Trump Threatens to Bypass Congress as Stimulus Talks Fail Again" by Emily Cochrane and Jim Tankersley via NYT https://t.co/1esSru1u6d 5 hours ago Politic'eur Trump Threatens to Bypass Congress as Stimulus Talks Fail Again https://t.co/v4dMZWGLm3 #politiceur 6 hours ago 99%problems 🌹🌎☮️✊🦖🦕 Trump Threatens to Bypass Congress as Stimulus Talks Fail Again - The New York Times https://t.co/jlNOSB9vSb 7 hours ago