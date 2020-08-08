|
Coronavirus deaths in Latin America hit global high
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Latin America and the Caribbean has become the region hardest-hit in terms of deaths related to Covid-19, while India has surpassed two million cases of infection. The world's worst-affected region has reported 213,120 fatalities, 460 more than Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official data. Worldwide there have been more than 19 million cases of the virus and over 720,000 deaths from the illness since it was first reported in China at the end of last year. The virus has flared up again in areas where it appeared to have been curbed and has steadily spread across India and Africa. India's cases have doubled in three weeks,...
