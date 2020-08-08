Global  
 



2 ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack

WorldNews Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
2 ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attackCARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan court sentenced two former U.S. special forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in a failed beach attack aimed at overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro, prosecutors announced late Friday. Former Green Berets Luke Denman and Airan Berry admitted to taking part in the May 4 operation orchestrated by a third ex-U.S. soldier who remains in the United States, Venezuelan’s chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab announced on Twitter. “THEY ADMITTED...
United States Army Special Forces United States Army Special Forces US Army special operations force

Nicolás Maduro Nicolás Maduro 46th President of Venezuela

Caracas Caracas Capital of Venezuela


Tarek William Saab Tarek William Saab Venezuelan politician and lawyer

