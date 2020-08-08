|
2 ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan court sentenced two former U.S. special forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in a failed beach attack aimed at overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro, prosecutors announced late Friday. Former Green Berets Luke Denman and Airan Berry admitted to taking part in the May 4 operation orchestrated by a third ex-U.S. soldier who remains in the United States, Venezuelan’s chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab announced on Twitter. “THEY ADMITTED...
