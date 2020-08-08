Global  
 

Blazers' Damian Lillard claps back at Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Paul George for taunts

USATODAY.com Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Blazers star Damian Lillard didn't hold back after the Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Paul George taunted him for missing a pair of late free throws.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: Damian Lillard once again proved he's a better player than Russell Westbrook

Colin Cowherd: Damian Lillard once again proved he's a better player than Russell Westbrook 03:54

 Last night the Portland Trail Blazers came out on top against the Houston Rockets, effectively ending the Rockets winning streak in the bubble. Colin Cowherd explains why this proves Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard is a stronger player than Rockets' star Russell Westbrook

