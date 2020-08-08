|
Blazers' Damian Lillard claps back at Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Paul George for taunts
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Blazers star Damian Lillard didn't hold back after the Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Paul George taunted him for missing a pair of late free throws.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Damian Lillard American basketball player
Portland Trail Blazers Professional basketball team based in Portland, Oregon
Patrick Beverley American basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team
NBA season restarts with a nod to Black Lives Matter and 2 games that went down to the wire(CNN)The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers took their game down to the wire on Thursday -- just like the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans did..
WorldNews
LeBron James comes through for Lakers with game-winning basket, delivers message upon NBA's restartLeBron James had a message after lifting the Lakers to a victory over the Clippers with a clutch basket late.
USATODAY.com
NBA 2019-20 bubble restart burning questions: Are Lakers, Clippers best of the West? What's at stake for Bucks?USA TODAY Sports experts reveal the burning questions that they want answered as the 2019-20 NBA season restarts in the Orlando bubble.
USATODAY.com
Paul George American basketball player
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this