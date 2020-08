You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rescinds Quarantine Mandate For New York Travelers



On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rescinded an order requiring people traveling from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to the Sunshine State to quarantine or isolate for 14 days. Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:23 Published 2 days ago Midmorning with Aundrea - August 5, 2020 (Part 1)



(Part 1 of 2) In the days of coronavirus, many people have had to put their summer vacations on hold, but some people have started to enjoy camping trips to nearby state parks. And how have people in.. Credit: WCBI Published 3 days ago Leverage Your Downtime By Learning These New Skills for Free Online



Have some spare time during coronavirus and don’t want to spend it mindlessly scrolling through social media? Here are some free resources to learn a new skill. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:03 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this