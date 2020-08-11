Global  
 

New Zealand coronavirus: Four new domestic cases confirmed after more than 100 days Covid-19 free

Independent Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
New Zealand has recorded its first cases of coronavirus infection in more than 100 days, pushing its biggest city to head back into lockdown.
News video: New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown

New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown 01:41

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in more than three months. Gloria Tso reports.

