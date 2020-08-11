New Zealand coronavirus: Four new domestic cases confirmed after more than 100 days Covid-19 free

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in more than three months. Gloria Tso reports.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19..
(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Hunting the source of NZ outbreak The source of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus... WorldNews Also reported by •SBS •CBS News
New Zealand recorded four new cases of coronavirus after reporting no community transmission for 102 days. The Washington Post reported Prime Minister Jacinda... Mid-Day Also reported by •Indian Express •WorldNews •SBS •CBS News •Daily Record