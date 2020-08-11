Global  
 

Vladimir Putin says Russia has registered coronavirus vaccine and his daughter has been given it

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Putin said the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.
News video: Putin Says Russia Has COVID-19 Vaccine While Scientists Say Crucial Phase 3 Trials Were Skipped

Putin Says Russia Has COVID-19 Vaccine While Scientists Say Crucial Phase 3 Trials Were Skipped

 Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has a coronavirus vaccine, but several scientists point to a lack of data for their skepticism. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012

Russia Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Before Final Testing [Video]

Russia Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Before Final Testing

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the country had successfully manufactured the world's first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik-V.

HHS Secretary Azar casts doubt on Putin's virus vaccine claim

 Alex Azar says the push to develop a COVID-19 vaccine isn't "a race to be first" and notes the supposed Russian vaccine is far from finished with its testing..
Russia's unproven Covid-19 vaccine will be available to other countries by November, funder says. But safety concerns remain

 (CNN)Russia's coronavirus vaccine will be gradually rolled out to high-risk people before a mass vaccination of Russians begins in October, the head of the group..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Why Putin wants to be first to the vaccine

 No, Russia is not having a Sputnik moment.The announcement yesterday by President Vladimir Putin that his country was the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine..
Russia Has Just Developed the First Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Russia Has Just Developed the First Coronavirus Vaccine

Russia Has Just Developed the First Coronavirus Vaccine

Germany Warns of Dangers If Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine That Has ‘Not Been Sufficiently Tested’ Fails [Video]

Germany Warns of Dangers If Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine That Has 'Not Been Sufficiently Tested' Fails

After Russia announced that it had approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, German’s health minister is warning of the dangers if it fails.

Coronavirus: Russia Has Reportedly Found the World’s First Vaccine [Video]

Coronavirus: Russia Has Reportedly Found the World's First Vaccine

Coronavirus: Russia Has Reportedly Found the World’s First Vaccine

Putin Says Russia Has A Coronavirus Vaccine, His Daughter Inoculated

Putin Says Russia Has A Coronavirus Vaccine, His Daughter Inoculated (RFE/RL) -- President Vladimir Putin said a coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia has been approved for use, despite not undergoing clinical tests and no data...
Science and politics tied up in global race for a vaccine

 WASHINGTON (AP) — No, Russia is not having a Sputnik moment. The announcement Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country was the first to...
Russia's unproven Covid-19 vaccine will be available to other countries by November, funder says. But safety concerns remain

Russia's unproven Covid-19 vaccine will be available to other countries by November, funder says. But safety concerns remain (CNN)Russia's coronavirus vaccine will be gradually rolled out to high-risk people before a mass vaccination of Russians begins in October, the head of the group...
