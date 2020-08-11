|
Vladimir Putin says Russia has registered coronavirus vaccine and his daughter has been given it
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Putin said the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.
