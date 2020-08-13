Breonna Taylor broadcast memorial, unemployment numbers, Serena vs. Venus: 5 things to know Thursday

Dozens of radio stations around the country are calling attention to the Breonna Taylor case by having a memorial broadcast on Thursday.

Cardi B speaks out on Breonna Taylor's d*ath in 'Elle' interview The 27-year-old rapper is featured on the cover of the September issue of 'Elle'.

Oprah Winfrey Honors Breonna Taylor With Magazine Cover



CNN reports that for the first time in its 20-year history, Oprah will not be on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. The media mogul turned over the cover to Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago

Colorado Activists Travel To Kentucky For Justice For Breonna Taylor March



Activists from Colorado hit the road to Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. After being involved in keeping attention on cases in Colorado, including justice for Elijah McClain, they want to.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago