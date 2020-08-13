Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' series finale elates fans with emotional, happy ending

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Spoiler alert! The series finale of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was just the happiness Marvel fans needed in a bleak world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Marvel Comics Marvel Comics Company that publishes comic books and related media

Marvel fans trolled with fake Black Widow Disney+ release tweet

 Marvel fans were trolled on Twitter yesterday (August 4), when a fake Disney+...
WorldNews
Will Ferrell loved looking like Marvel hero in new comedy [Video]

Will Ferrell loved looking like Marvel hero in new comedy

Will Ferrell loved that he looked like a Marvel character in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Anthony Mackie is 'bothered' by the lack of black people on Marvel sets [Video]

Anthony Mackie is 'bothered' by the lack of black people on Marvel sets

Mackie says he's never worked with a Black person on the set of any of the seven Marvel movies he's been in.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Related videos from verified sources

Agents of SHIELD Series Finale - Trailer - Last Mission [Video]

Agents of SHIELD Series Finale - Trailer - Last Mission

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Series Finale -Last Mission- Trailer (HD)

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:13Published
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Series Finale - Farewell from Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) [Video]

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Series Finale - Farewell from Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg)

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD 7x13 "What We’re Fighting For" Season 7 Episode 13 Promo (Series Finale) - With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:35Published
Agents of SHIELD S07E12 - Agents of SHIELD S07E13 - Series Finale [Video]

Agents of SHIELD S07E12 - Agents of SHIELD S07E13 - Series Finale

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD 7x12 "The End is at Hand" & 7x13 "What We’re Fighting For" Promo Trailer HD - Series Finale - Check out the promo for the epic two hour series finale of Marvel's Agents of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Ends Series With Coulson Doing This

 Tonight, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. wrapped up seven years on the air and showed fans just where all the characters ended up at. The Marvel Cinematic...
Just Jared

After ‘Mulan,’ Marvel Fans Demand a Disney+ Release for ‘Black Widow’

After ‘Mulan,’ Marvel Fans Demand a Disney+ Release for ‘Black Widow’ On Tuesday, Disney announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s U.S. theatrical release has been canceled and it will instead will launch...
The Wrap Also reported by •WorldNewsIndependent

Wait, Was Marvel’s Shang-Chi Almost Included In The First Avengers Movie?

Wait, Was Marvel’s Shang-Chi Almost Included In The First Avengers Movie? Many Marvel fans have been waiting for Shang-Chi to make the jump to the big screen and, now, he’ll finally do so when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
WorldNews Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this