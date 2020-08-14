Global  
 

It's not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona: Hansi Flick

WorldNews Friday, 14 August 2020
It's not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona: Hansi FlickLisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an "enormous quality" and they are not just focusing on Lionel Messi. "It's not Bayern Munich against Messi,...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match

FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match 00:56

 Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

