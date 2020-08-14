|
Joe Biden says UAE-Israel ties a ‘historic step’
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden is calling the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates “a historic step to bridge the deep divides of the Middle East.” The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee issued a statement on Thursday, calling the agreement that the UAE publicly recognize Israel “a welcome, brave, and badly-needed act of statesmanship” and a “critical recognition that Israel is a vibrant, integral part of the Middle East that is here to stay.” Biden also said that West Bank annexation by Israel “would be a body blow to the cause of peace, which is why I oppose it now and would oppose it as president” if he’s...
