Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden says UAE-Israel ties a ‘historic step’

WorldNews Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden says UAE-Israel ties a ‘historic step’Joe Biden is calling the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates “a historic step to bridge the deep divides of the Middle East.” The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee issued a statement on Thursday, calling the agreement that the UAE publicly recognize Israel “a welcome, brave, and badly-needed act of statesmanship” and a “critical recognition that Israel is a vibrant, integral part of the Middle East that is here to stay.” Biden also said that West Bank annexation by Israel “would be a body blow to the cause of peace, which is why I oppose it now and would oppose it as president” if he’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Make First Appearance As Historic Democratic Ticket

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Make First Appearance As Historic Democratic Ticket 00:59

 Biden announced Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US Presidential Race: Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as his running mate [Video]

US Presidential Race: Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as his running mate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:10Published
Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship [Video]

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to run for office after Newsweek published an opinion article questioning her citizenship.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:44Published
Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP [Video]

Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP

US President Donald Trump said he has heard "very serious" rumours aboutKamala Harris's eligibility to be vice president. Mr Trump told reporters hehad "heard" suggestions that Ms Harris - who is Democratic candidate JoeBiden's running mate - was born to immigrant parents and could not serve inthe White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Tensions rise between China and Japan over territory

 Pamela Falk, CBS News Foreign Affairs Analyst, joins UTTM to discuss Vice President Joe Biden beginning diplomatic efforts with Japan's Prime Minister.
CBS News

Middle East Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

Middle East peace at the deli counter

 There's no question that food brings people together. London's bustling Ottolenghi Restaurants and Delis, a success story forged by the partnership of a Jew and..
CBS News

ISIS accused of selling fake PPE online to finance terrorism

 Federal prosecutors say terror groups based in the Middle East are targeting American first responders in an online scam, according to a senior Department of..
CBS News

White House touts Mideast deal as talks stall on COVID-19 relief bill

 President Trump announced a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. He continues pushing to reopen schools this fall, while Joe Biden..
CBS News
Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal [Video]

Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal

[NFA] Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement the Trump administration helped broker. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Israel, UAE announce normalisation of relations with US help [Video]

Israel, UAE announce normalisation of relations with US help

Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, as Tel Aviv says deal will 'delay' annexation of Palestinian lands.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:53Published

Iran and Turkey denounce UAE over deal with Israel

 Tehran says deal to establish full diplomatic ties is ‘dagger in the backs of the Palestinian people’ Iran and Turkey have accused the United Arab Emirates..
WorldNews

UAE briefs India on establishing ties with Israel

 UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday called India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to brief him about his country's deal with..
DNA

Guterres welcomes Israel-UAE peace deal

 United Nations, Aug 14 : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the US-brokered historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates..
WorldNews

Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza over balloon attacks

 Fresh Israeli air strikes hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Israel’s army said, as a week of hostilities between the Jewish State and the..
WorldNews

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

Indians can now fly to US, UK, Canada, UAE Under 'Air Bubble' Agreement, all visas permitted

 It must be noted that India has not allowed entry of all types of visa holders into the country except for those holding essential visa approved by the Ministry..
DNA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris [Video]

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris

Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
Joe Biden Calls For Nationwide Face Mask Mandate [Video]

Joe Biden Calls For Nationwide Face Mask Mandate

Biden cited health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from coronavirus over the next three months.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:05Published
Activist Angela Davis on Biden/Harris ticket [Video]

Activist Angela Davis on Biden/Harris ticket

Activist and professor Angela Davis spoke to Reuters about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden choosing Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, saying "I think it makes the ticket a lot more..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden says UAE-Israel ties a ‘historic step’

Joe Biden says UAE-Israel ties a ‘historic step’ Joe Biden is calling the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates “a historic step to bridge the deep divides of the Middle East.” The former...
WorldNews

UN chief welcomes Israel, UAE agreement

 The UAE on August 13 became the first Gulf country and the third in the Arab world to establish diplomatic relations with Israel as part of a deal to halt the...
Hindu Also reported by •NPRWorldNewsNews24newKerala.com

UAE-Israel normalization trades Dolev and Ateret for Dubai and Abu Dhabi

UAE-Israel normalization trades Dolev and Ateret for Dubai and Abu Dhabi Even those hoping for sovereignty admit that a peace agreement with the UAE is a pretty sweet consolation prize.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Haaretz

Tweets about this

UjyaloNepNews

उज्यालो नेपाल न्यूज Indians can fly with valid visa to UK, US, Canada, UAE under air bubble agreement https://t.co/Xj6YQNgw65 2 minutes ago

ZoomTV

@zoomtv Indians can now travel to a few countries with any kind of visa - read details here https://t.co/NikG9NBUKF 2 minutes ago

JayBoo1980

Theodore J. Sheckler RT @AngryBe57138020: how much longer will these fake governments promise clean water to canada,s real Indians? not the fake east indian gar… 9 minutes ago

VikramBarhat

The Rupee Room ❼ @dineshkudache Harinder uses Rogers internet services, the crappiest service provider in Canada. Harinder’s compu… https://t.co/1XycbYukWn 11 minutes ago

AngryBe57138020

Angry Beaver how much longer will these fake governments promise clean water to canada,s real Indians? not the fake east indian… https://t.co/4yYfP1wEdb 14 minutes ago

PrasharSdp

Capt Sanjay Prashar, +91-9930467030 RT @akeesharma: https://t.co/oeO0qEz69c Will this be of any help with regards to expired C1d visas for seafarers? @PrasharSdp @imfederati… 27 minutes ago

BharatVyas916

Bharat Vyas RT @kumarmanish9: Indians can fly to US, UK, Canada under air bubble agreement https://t.co/yWY3k1lZ4J 29 minutes ago

brindasET

Brinda Sarkar Indians can fly with valid visa to UK, US, Canada, UAE under air bubble agreement https://t.co/XDh6WZ91D7 via @economictimes 36 minutes ago