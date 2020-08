You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cabinet approves National Education Policy 2020



Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on July 29 in a cabinet briefing announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to a new education policy for 21st century. He.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago State Cabinet, Council of Ministers meetings at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence concludes



Rajasthan ministers left from the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for Fairmont Hotel, after the State Cabinet and Council of Ministers meetings concluded on night of July 14. Earlier today,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published on July 14, 2020 Rajasthan political crisis: Ashok Gehlot, MLAs reach CM residence from hotel for meeting



Amid the rising crisis in Rajasthan over the political situation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with party MLAs reached his residence from Fairmont Hotel on July 14. The ministers reached.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published on July 14, 2020

Tweets about this