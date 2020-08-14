|
Dennis Quaid adopts shelter cat named Dennis Quaid: 'I just couldn't resist'
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Dennis Quaid is adding a furry friend to his family with a familiar name – a cat named Dennis Quaid form the Lynchburg Humane Society in Virginia.
|
|
Advertisement
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dennis Quaid American actor
The Parent Trap cast reunites to celebrate 22nd anniversary
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie wed
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Trending: Dennis Quaid gets married, Timothy Chalamet spotted kissing Eiza Gonzalez, and Terry Crews claims four new episodes of
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Virginia State in the United States
Mum ditches veganism in favour of raw meat diet
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published
Virginia lawmaker charged with "injury to" a Confederate monumentCounts against State Senator Louise Lucas were lodged by police even though they weren't OK'd by the local prosecutor's office. They stem from June protests in..
CBS News
Google is trying to test a secret 6GHz network in 17 different statesIllustration: Alex Castro / The Verge
Google is trying to secretly test a 6GHz network in 17 different states, according to a batch of FCC filings..
The Verge
States weigh lawsuits against feds over Postal Service changesVirginia Attorney General Mark Herring said he and other states are examining the tools they have at their disposal.
CBS News
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/16Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ted Koppel investigates White House directives, granting vast powers to the president, that are so secret even..
CBS News
Tweets about this