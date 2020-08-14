Global  
 

Dennis Quaid adopts shelter cat named Dennis Quaid: 'I just couldn't resist'

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 August 2020
Dennis Quaid is adding a furry friend to his family with a familiar name – a cat named Dennis Quaid form the Lynchburg Humane Society in Virginia.
