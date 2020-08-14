Dennis Quaid adopts shelter cat named Dennis Quaid: 'I just couldn't resist'

Mum ditches veganism in favour of raw meat diet



A mum-of-two claims she is feeling healthier than ever after ditching veganismin favour of a raw meat diet – washed down with 12 egg yolks a day. Sufferingsince the beginning of 2018 with a long list of ailments, including fatigue,acne and panic attacks, Jo Tyler, 28, tried to alleviate her symptoms bybecoming a vegan, after reading about it on social media – often eatingnothing but fruit and vegetables. But, when she saw no signs of her healthimproving after 18 months, at the beginning of 2020, the full-time mum ofWilliamsburg, Virginia, USA, had a drastic change of heart and adopted a‘primal diet,’ consisting of raw or minimally processed foods. Claiming shehas “never felt better,” Jo, who has two children, son Alexander, eight, anddaughter Rae, two, with her husband, gas and electrical engineer Matt, 30, nowwolfs down raw chicken, intestines and hearts, saying: “Within four months offollowing the raw meat diet, I was completely back to normal. “My acnedisappeared, and my skin seemed plump and hydrated for the first time inyears. “All of my allergic reactions went away and my anxiety disappeared.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published on January 1, 1970