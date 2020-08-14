|
President Trump's brother Robert is hospitalized amid reports he is 'very ill,' White House says
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Trump is expected to travel to New Jersey this weekend but it was unclear whether he would visit Robert Trump, reportedly hospitalized in New York.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Kushner has "no reason to believe" Harris is not eligible to runKushner would not say why President Trump didn't debunk the theory at a press conference Thursday.
CBS News
US 2020: Biden campaign says Trump 'abhorrent' for fuelling Harris conspiracyThe Biden campaign issues a scathing response after Mr Trump spreads false information about Kamala Harris.
BBC News
Could workers get a raise under Trump's payroll tax plan?President Donald Trump's payroll tax plan raises as many questions as it answers. Here's what you need to know.
CBS News
Jared Kushner on Israel-UAE peace agreement, COVID-19 and Trump's attacks on Kamala KarrisPresident Trump announced he brokered a deal with Israel and the United Arab Emirates to establish diplomatic relations. Jared Kushner, the president's..
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
State of economy may hurt Trump's reelection bidOne of the most predictable indicators of whether an incumbent president is reelected -- the strength of the economy in the second quarter of an election year --..
CBS News
White House reporter accuses Trump of 'lying'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
New Jersey's nearly 600 school districts given option to open remotely in the new school yearDespite President Trump's demand that all schools resume in-person instruction, many state and local officials won't rule out having fully remote instruction in..
CBS News
New Jersey's Atilis Gym, which reopened against COVID-19 emergency orders, loses business licenseThe 5-1 vote by the Bellmawr Borough Council came nine days after the owners of Atilis Gym kicked in a plywood barrier installed by authorities.
USATODAY.com
New Jersey schools allowed to offer virtual learningAs the debate to reopen schools continues to grow nationwide, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will no longer require school districts to offer in-person..
CBS News
New York City Largest city in the United States
Twin beam light display won't shine for 9/11 anniversary in NYC amid coronavirusThe two beams of light memorializing the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and the Twin Towers won't shine this year amid COVID-19 conerns.
USATODAY.com
Artist Chanel Miller on reclaiming her identity after sexual assaultAfter stepping into the public eye in 2019 with the pointedly-titled best-selling memoir "Know My Name," which she wrote in secrecy for three years, Miller has..
CBS News
N.Y. conservancy tracks young great white sharks to discover habitats, migration patternsA Long Island, New York shark conservancy is tracking young great whites to discover their habitats and determine their migration patterns. It's part of an..
CBS News
Nina Sky Twins 'Memba Them?New York natives and identical twins Nicole and Natalie Albino were only 20 years old when they shot to stardom in 2004 as Nina Sky after their hit single Move..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this