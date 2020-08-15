In Independence Day address, Modi warns China over border tensions
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday issued a veiled warning to China over deadly border tensions while also promising to strengthen the country's military in his Independence Day address at the Delhi Fort. “India's integrity is supreme for us. What we can do, what our soldiers can do — everyone saw that in Ladakh,” referring to a border clash with Chinese troops in the Ladakh region of the Himalayas on June 15. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day ceremony where he invoked to Galwan Valley clashes and said the world has seen what our soldiers can do; Chinese ambassador greeted India on Independence Day and said the ancient civilizations of China and India should always work in close...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the rapid development in the country while addressing from the rampant of iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. He said that rail and road connectivity in the country will help in the overall development in which Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will play a very significant role. Work on Dedicated Freight Corridor Project is underway at rapid pace which will help in fast and easy supply of essential goods.
Members of the Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against China outside the Chinese Consulate in New York. Demonstrators raised anti-China slogans and were seen waving the Indian and US flags. They were also seen holding a banner reading 'Global Movement to Boycott Made in China'. Last week, Indian American, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans demonstrated against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. The protests come in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans.
Indian Americans have called for 'Boycott China', a protest demonstration against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. This protest comes in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans. The protestors believe that even though the "boycott China" campaign has already been more successful than anticipated, there is still a lot to be done apart from simply stalling the use of Chinese products.
