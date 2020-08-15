Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In Independence Day address, Modi warns China over border tensions

WorldNews Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
In Independence Day address, Modi warns China over border tensionsIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday issued a veiled warning to China over deadly border tensions while also promising to strengthen the country's military in his Independence Day address at the Delhi Fort. “India's integrity is supreme for us. What we can do, what our soldiers can do — everyone saw that in Ladakh,” referring to a border clash with Chinese troops in the Ladakh region of the Himalayas on June 15. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: PM Modi Independence Day speech: His salute to jawans at LOC & LAC | Oneindia News

PM Modi Independence Day speech: His salute to jawans at LOC & LAC | Oneindia News 03:04

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day ceremony where he invoked to Galwan Valley clashes and said the world has seen what our soldiers can do; Chinese ambassador greeted India on Independence Day and said the ancient civilizations of China and India should always work in close...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

I-Day: PM Modi continues 'safa' tradition; opts for saffron, cream turban

 Continuing his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail at the..
IndiaTimes
Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will enhance overall development in the country: PM Modi [Video]

Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will enhance overall development in the country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the rapid development in the country while addressing from the rampant of iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. He said that rail and road connectivity in the country will help in the overall development in which Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will play a very significant role. Work on Dedicated Freight Corridor Project is underway at rapid pace which will help in fast and easy supply of essential goods.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
Dedicated Freight Corridor Project to enhance country's overall development: PM Modi [Video]

Dedicated Freight Corridor Project to enhance country's overall development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the rapid development in the country while addressing from the rampant of iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. He said that rail and road connectivity in the country will help in the overall development in which Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will play a very significant role. Work on Dedicated Freight Corridor Project is ongoing on rapid pace and it will help in fast and easy supply of essential goods.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

Defence minister contradicted Prime Minister on Ladakh standoff: Ahmed Patel

 Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday criticised the Centre over the eastern Ladakh stand-off and said that the defence minister contradicted Prime Minister on..
IndiaTimes

Efforts on to make Ladakh carbon neutral: PM

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said efforts are on to make the Union Territory of Ladakh a carbon-neutral region. Carbon neutrality means having a..
IndiaTimes

Chinese envoy extends Independence Day greetings to India

 On Friday, the Chinese Embassy had issued a magazine titled `China-India Review` urging India to "stop all provocative acts to ensure that such incidents will..
DNA
ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day on banks of Pangong Tso at 14,000 feet in Ladakh [Video]

ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day on banks of Pangong Tso at 14,000 feet in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrated Independence Day on the banks of Pangong Tso, Ladakh at 14,000 feet. The country is celebrating 74th Independence Day today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Himalayas Himalayas Mountain range in Asia

Sikkim reports three fresh Covid-19 cases

 Sikkim on Tuesday reported three new Covid-19 cases, taking the Himalayan states tally to 913, an official of the Health department said. Director General..
IndiaTimes
Landslides disrupt vehicular movement on Nepal's Prithvi Highway [Video]

Landslides disrupt vehicular movement on Nepal's Prithvi Highway

Vehicular movement on Prithvi Highway in Nepal was disrupted on Monday due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall at different places. Hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the highway due to the landslides in various locations of Dhading and Chitwan, the major gateway to capital Kathmandu. The 174-kilometre long Prithvi Highway runs through Nepal and connects Kathmandu to interior parts of the country. Parts of the Himalayan nation on July 20 received rainfall averaging 100 millimeters in less than 24 hours. More rainfall is likely, according to the Meteorological Department. As per the department, there is a high chance of rainfall in mountainous districts in the next five days, increasing the risk of landslides.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York [Video]

Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York

Members of the Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against China outside the Chinese Consulate in New York. Demonstrators raised anti-China slogans and were seen waving the Indian and US flags. They were also seen holding a banner reading 'Global Movement to Boycott Made in China'. Last week, Indian American, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans demonstrated against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. The protests come in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China [Video]

'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China

Indian Americans have called for 'Boycott China', a protest demonstration against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. This protest comes in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans. The protestors believe that even though the "boycott China" campaign has already been more successful than anticipated, there is still a lot to be done apart from simply stalling the use of Chinese products.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Soldiers hoisting national flag in J&K’s Gurez on 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Soldiers hoisting national flag in J&K’s Gurez on 74th Independence Day

Indian soldiers celebrated Independence Day on Saturday. Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector were seen hoisting the national flag. The national anthem was played in the background when..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published
PM Modi Independence Day speech | Our soldiers are alert from LOC to LAC | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Our soldiers are alert from LOC to LAC | Oneindia News

PM Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day said the world has seen what our soldiers can do invoking the clashes in Ladakh in June over a border dispute which is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
PM Modi Independence Day speech | Sanitary pads & New minimum marriage age | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Sanitary pads & New minimum marriage age | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi elaborated on the schemes for women that his government has brought and mentioned the supply of sanitary pads at Re 1. Many people on social media have been praising the Prime Minister..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this

PashtunsVoice

βαŘʸคⓁᎥ RT @ConceptTVNews: Independence Day Address; Modi warns China @narendramodi #China https://t.co/Hp0ktndDMR 29 minutes ago

ConceptTVNews

Concept TV News Independence Day Address; Modi warns China @narendramodi #China https://t.co/Hp0ktndDMR 2 hours ago

clara111

clara “India's integrity is supreme for us. What we can do, what our soldiers can do — everyone saw that in Ladakh,”… https://t.co/Z2ZcxmJylg 5 hours ago