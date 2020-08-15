Global  
 

'This is a political calculation': Romney criticizes Trump's mail-in voting attacks

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 August 2020
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, defended mail-in voting in the wake of President Donald Trump's attacks on the system.
