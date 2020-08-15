|
'This is a political calculation': Romney criticizes Trump's mail-in voting attacks
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, defended mail-in voting in the wake of President Donald Trump's attacks on the system.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
FEMA announces first states to receive grant replacing lost wagesArizona, Iowa, Louisiana and New Mexico will be the first four states to receive the lost wages grants set up by President Trump.
CBS News
This year could see the most joyless election campaign in generations(CNN)These are serious times. Joe Biden's official rollout on Wednesday of his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, could hardly have gone more smoothly: The..
WorldNews
Postal Crisis Ripples Across Nation as Election LoomsPresident Trump’s furious objection to mail-in balloting and a new Trump-allied postmaster general are raising fears about the election and the Postal Service.
NYTimes.com
Trump Campaign Makes Huge Digital Ad Buy During Democratic ConventionThe Trump campaign is trying to make sure that Mr. Trump’s message will be almost impossible to miss even during the Democrats’ biggest week.
NYTimes.com
Mitt Romney American politician
Romney on mail-in voting: 'we want people to vote'Sen. Mitt Romney said Friday that politicians attacking the vote-by-mail system are threatening global democracy but stopped short of criticizing President..
USATODAY.com
How the U.S. Failed at Its Foreign Policy Toward VenezuelaOn August 4, 2020, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a on Venezuela. Appearing before the committee was U.S. State Department Special..
WorldNews
Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:53Published
Utah State in the United States
Strict curbs at pandemic's apparent first high school football gameFans wore masks and players drank from their own water bottles instead of sharing, and fans were restricted, as Herriman High in Utah took on Davis High.
CBS News
Salt Lake City officer suspended after ordering K-9 to attack a Black manA police officer in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been suspended and is under investigation for a vicious attack on a Black man involving a police dog. Carter Evans..
CBS News
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally draws large crowds as the U.S. tops 5 million coronavirus casesLarge crowds of motorcyclists converged in South Dakota at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as the U.S. topped 5 million coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, a Utah..
CBS News
Bodycam footage shows Salt Lake City police fatally shooting kidnapper holding knife to hostage's throatWarning: Graphic content Footage of US police officers shooting a man who had taken a hostage during an incident in Salt Lake City in Utah has been posted..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this