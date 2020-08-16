Global  
 

Mauritius oil spill: Wrecked MV Wakashio breaks up

BBC News Sunday, 16 August 2020
The MV Wakashio, which spilled more than 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil off Mauritius, has split apart.
Video Credit: Zenger News
News video: Mauritius oil spill develops into ecological disaster

Mauritius oil spill develops into ecological disaster

 The Mauritius oil spill has developed into an ecological catastrophe of massive proportions because the island's government and the owners of the ship failed to act swiftly and decisively, says a Greenpeace representative in an exclusive interview with Newsflash.Sunil Dowarkasing, representing...

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

 A Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken..
Stranded tanker breaks in two off the coast of Mauritius

Stranded tanker breaks in two off the coast of Mauritius

The container is leaking tonnes of oil into a protected marine park home to mangrove forests and endangered species.View on euronews

Japanese team to assist Mauritius with oil spill cleanup

 Tokyo - Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Saturday Tokyo planned to send a team of officials from the ministry and other specialists to..
Explainer: Who pays for Mauritius oil spill and how much?

 TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil..
Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says

Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says

Most of the fuel left on a Japanese bulk carrier that has leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast has been pumped off, ship owner Nagashiki Shipping said on Wednesday. Emer..

Oil Spill that Sent This Island Into a 'State of Environmental Emergency' Seen from Space

Oil Spill that Sent This Island Into a ‘State of Environmental Emergency’ Seen from Space

A cracked ship off the coast of Mauritius started leaking tons of oil into the Indian Ocean, and the European Space Agency is using satellite images to monitor the situation.

Ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed checks

Ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed checks

A Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius and has leaked at least an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil passed an annual inspection in March without any problems, Japan's ClassNK..

Mauritius: Oil Spill in Mauritius May Thwart Years of Conservation Efforts

 [RFI] Conservationists in Mauritius are navigating unchartered territory as they struggle to assess the damage from the massive Wakashio oil spill in one of the...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •ESA CBC.ca VOA News New Zealand Herald WorldNews HNGN

Urgent pumping removes oil from ship grounded near Mauritius

Urgent pumping removes oil from ship grounded near Mauritius In a race against tides and time, workers pumped tons of fuel on Tuesday from a Japanese bulk carrier ship grounded in the shallow waters of Mauritius to try to...
