Belarus protesters hold rally as Lukashenko vows to stay on

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Belarus protesters hold rally as Lukashenko vows to stay onMINSK — Tens of thousands of Belarusian opposition supporters gathered for the largest protest rally in recent history in Minsk as President Alexander Lukashenko rejected calls to step down in a defiant speech. Crowds of protesters marched through the streets to the central Independence Square on Sunday, with an AFP journalist estimating the turnout at more than 100,0000, a scale of protest not seen since the breakup of the Soviet Union. Belarusian independent news site Tut.by called the rally "the largest in the history of independent Belarus". Columns of demonstrators raised victory signs and held flowers and balloons as a sea of protesters gathered in Independence Square, the focus of...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: More protests and strikes in Minsk

More protests and strikes in Minsk 00:57

 Hundreds of Belarusian protesters gathered in Minsk on Wednesday evening, defying a new order from President Alexander Lukashenko to his police to clear the streets of the capital after a week and a half of rallies against his rule.

I would repeat Belarus presidential election, Ukraine's leader Zelensky says [Video]

I would repeat Belarus presidential election, Ukraine's leader Zelensky says

Exclusive: Volodymyr Zelensky says if Lukashenko were 'confident' of his chances, he would hold a fresh election in a month and permit foreign observersView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published

Tsikhanouskaya says she would not seek Belarus presidency if new elections held

 Belarusian politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has led the biggest challenge to Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule of Belarus, said in an interview aired..
WorldNews

Belarus protests: Minsk still in revolt after week of fear, pride and hope

 Protesters remain defiant but there is a sense of foreboding as embattled Lukashenko digs in “During this week, we have lived many lives,” Maria Kolesnikova,..
WorldNews

Belarus leader blames US, vows to end opposition protests

 MINSK, Belarus — Authorities in Belarus detained a leader of striking factory workers and threatened demonstrators with criminal charges Friday in the latest..
WorldNews

Women form solidarity lines in Minsk

 Hundreds of women formed a line of solidarity in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Saturday in protest at the police crackdown on demonstrators following the..
USATODAY.com

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment...
CBS News

Belarus strikes must continue and grow, opposition leader says

 By Jonah Fisher, BBC News, Minsk Much of Belarus's opposition is already in jail or, in the case of presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, in exile out..
WorldNews

Belarus mum's search for detained teenage poll observer

 Darina, 19, was seized while monitoring voting in the disputed election. Her mum couldn't find her.
BBC News

Belarus: Nato rejects claim that foreign troops are on border

 The embattled Belarusian president says foreign powers are amassing troops to threaten his country.
BBC News
Belarus: Strongman Lukashenko orders army to defend borders ahead of protests [Video]

Belarus: Strongman Lukashenko orders army to defend borders ahead of protests

"It involves taking the most stringent measures to protect the territorial integrity of our country," Lukashenko said.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:35Published

Today in History for August 21st

 Highlights of this day in history: Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev fails; Exiled revolutionary Leon Trotsky murdered in Mexico; Nat Turner leads a slave..
USATODAY.com

Today in History for August 20th

 Highlights of this day in history: U.S. cruise missiles hit Afghanistan and Sudan after American embassies bombed in Africa; The Soviet Union invades..
USATODAY.com

Today in History for August 19th

 Highlights of this day in history: Soviet hard-liners mount a coup against Mikhail Gorbachev; Nazi Germany ratifies Adolf Hitler's powers; U-2 pilot Francis Gary..
USATODAY.com

China isn't the Soviet Union, and the US needs to find a different way to compete

 Reuters The US and and China have exchanged sanctions on various senior officials, another sign of how relations between the two powers have deteriorated...
WorldNews

Belarus: Nonviolent Protests Have More Chance Than Any Violent Activities – OpEd

Belarus: Nonviolent Protests Have More Chance Than Any Violent Activities – OpEd By Jonathan Power* There have never been such massive crowds of anti-government protestors in the countries of the ex-Soviet Union as there are this week. In...
Eurasia Review

Mikhail Kalashnikov, AK-47 inventor, dead at 94

 Mikhail Kalashnikov, whose work as a weapons designer for the Soviet Union is immortalized in the name of the world's most popular firearm, died at the age of...
CBS News

Russia says it started producing virus vaccine, Saudis to conduct clinical trials

 The vaccine has been named 'Sputnik V' in homage to the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union
Haaretz


