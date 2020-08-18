Belarus protesters hold rally as Lukashenko vows to stay on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

— Tens of thousands of Belarusian opposition supporters gathered for the largest protest rally in recent history in Minsk as President Alexander MINSK — Tens of thousands of Belarusian opposition supporters gathered for the largest protest rally in recent history in Minsk as President Alexander Lukashenko rejected calls to step down in a defiant speech. Crowds of protesters marched through the streets to the central Independence Square on Sunday, with an AFP journalist estimating the turnout at more than 100,0000, a scale of protest not seen since the breakup of the Soviet Union . Belarusian independent news site Tut.by called the rally "the largest in the history of independent Belarus ". Columns of demonstrators raised victory signs and held flowers and balloons as a sea of protesters gathered in Independence Square, the focus of... 👓 View full article

