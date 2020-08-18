Global  
 

Everyone's obsessed with Michelle Obama's vote necklace—here's where you can get one

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Michelle Obama debuted a "vote" necklace during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Here's where to get it and similar necklace styles.
News video: Michelle Obama: 'Vote Like Your Lives Depend On It'

 It was night one of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Democratic National Convention: Donald Trump takes aim at Michelle Obama's speech

 Donald Trump has hit out at former First Lady Michelle Obama on Twitter, after she delivered harsh criticism of the US President.Trump took aim at Obama,..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive' [Video]

Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive'

US president Donald Trump has criticised Michelle Obama's speech at theDemocratic convention, calling it "extremely divisive".

Michelle Obama, John Kasich, coronavirus: How Republicans reacted to night 1 of the DNC convention

 Republicans watching the Democratic National Convention were critical about Democratic claims about coronavirus, John Kasich and Michelle Obama.
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump [Video]

Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump

Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the speech "divisive."

'Over her head': Trump slams Michelle Obama's DNC speech as 'divisive' and unworthy of 'fawning reviews'

 Michelle Obama said Trump is the 'wrong president for our country' during her headlining speech on the Democratic National Convention's opening night.
USATODAY.com

Democrats to formally nominate Joe Biden on second day of convention

 Democrats are gearing up for night two of the Democratic National Convention, which is expected to feature Joe Biden's formal nomination. Ed O'Keefe has the..
CBS News

Live coverage: Democratic convention will feature Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and nominating roll call

 Former second lady Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton will be among the headliners Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.
USATODAY.com

2020 Democratic National Convention night 2 live updates

 Bill Clinton and Jill BIden are both scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
CBS News

DNC draws fewer TV viewers, but gets an online boost with virtual program

 Democrats reported 28.9 million viewers for convention on TV or online, with a boost online offsetting a decline in television viewership.
USATODAY.com

Highlights from Biden's nearly 50 years at Democratic conventions

 Since 1972, the presumptive nominee has only missed one Democratic National Convention.
CBS News

