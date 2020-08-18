|
Everyone's obsessed with Michelle Obama's vote necklace—here's where you can get one
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Michelle Obama debuted a "vote" necklace during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Here's where to get it and similar necklace styles.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States
Democratic National Convention: Donald Trump takes aim at Michelle Obama's speechDonald Trump has hit out at former First Lady Michelle Obama on Twitter, after she delivered harsh criticism of the US President.Trump took aim at Obama,..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Michelle Obama, John Kasich, coronavirus: How Republicans reacted to night 1 of the DNC conventionRepublicans watching the Democratic National Convention were critical about Democratic claims about coronavirus, John Kasich and Michelle Obama.
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
'Over her head': Trump slams Michelle Obama's DNC speech as 'divisive' and unworthy of 'fawning reviews'Michelle Obama said Trump is the 'wrong president for our country' during her headlining speech on the Democratic National Convention's opening night.
USATODAY.com
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Democrats to formally nominate Joe Biden on second day of conventionDemocrats are gearing up for night two of the Democratic National Convention, which is expected to feature Joe Biden's formal nomination. Ed O'Keefe has the..
CBS News
Live coverage: Democratic convention will feature Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and nominating roll callFormer second lady Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton will be among the headliners Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.
USATODAY.com
2020 Democratic National Convention night 2 live updatesBill Clinton and Jill BIden are both scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
CBS News
DNC draws fewer TV viewers, but gets an online boost with virtual programDemocrats reported 28.9 million viewers for convention on TV or online, with a boost online offsetting a decline in television viewership.
USATODAY.com
Highlights from Biden's nearly 50 years at Democratic conventionsSince 1972, the presumptive nominee has only missed one Democratic National Convention.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this