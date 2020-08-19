|
Jill Biden: 9 things you might not know about the former second lady after her DNC speech
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
In Jill Biden's memoir "Where The Light Enters," she writes about being the oldest of five girls, meeting Joe Biden and fighting via text — fexting.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States
Watch Highlights From Jill Biden's DNC SpeechDr. Biden, who worked as a full-time professor at a Delaware community college even while she served as second lady, spoke to the challenges educators are facing..
NYTimes.com
Jill Biden talks of Joe Biden's 'unstoppable' will amid grief: Takeaways from night 2 of the DNCJill Biden, Bill Clinton and a surprise appearance from a security guard marked some of the highlights from Night 2 of the DNC.
USATODAY.com
'He does it for you': Jill Biden gives personal speech as her husband receives DNC nominationJill Biden spoke as a teacher, a mother and a wife when she addressed the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.
USATODAY.com
What to expect on night 2 of the Democratic National ConventionThe Democratic National Convention continues on Tuesday night with speeches from former President Bill Clinton, Jill BIden and several other big names. CBS News..
CBS News
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
‘The Future of Our Democracy Is at Stake,’ Sally Yates SaysSally Yates, a former acting attorney general, spoke to the Democratic National Convention about the flaws she sees in President Trump while endorsing Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com
'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01Published
Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11Published
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Ady Barkan: U.S. has 'profound obligation' to vote Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:09Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this