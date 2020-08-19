Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jill Biden: 9 things you might not know about the former second lady after her DNC speech

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
In Jill Biden's memoir "Where The Light Enters," she writes about being the oldest of five girls, meeting Joe Biden and fighting via text — fexting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On

DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On 04:41

 In the prerecorded speech, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Joe Biden was a "profoundly decent man" who would "tell the truth and trust science," drawing a sharp contrast between President Donald Trump and her husband’s two-term vice president.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Watch Highlights From Jill Biden's DNC Speech

 Dr. Biden, who worked as a full-time professor at a Delaware community college even while she served as second lady, spoke to the challenges educators are facing..
NYTimes.com

Jill Biden talks of Joe Biden's 'unstoppable' will amid grief: Takeaways from night 2 of the DNC

 Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and a surprise appearance from a security guard marked some of the highlights from Night 2 of the DNC.
USATODAY.com

'He does it for you': Jill Biden gives personal speech as her husband receives DNC nomination

 Jill Biden spoke as a teacher, a mother and a wife when she addressed the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.
USATODAY.com

What to expect on night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

 The Democratic National Convention continues on Tuesday night with speeches from former President Bill Clinton, Jill BIden and several other big names. CBS News..
CBS News

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

‘The Future of Our Democracy Is at Stake,’ Sally Yates Says

 Sally Yates, a former acting attorney general, spoke to the Democratic National Convention about the flaws she sees in President Trump while endorsing Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com
'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer [Video]

'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, said the election of Joe Biden as president in November will help end what he described as the "long national nightmare" of the Trump administration.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published
Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS [Video]

Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS

Sally Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump after just days on the job as his acting Attorney General, lambasted Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday for targeting public servants and accused him of 'weaponizing' the Justice Department.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Ady Barkan: U.S. has 'profound obligation' to vote Biden [Video]

Ady Barkan: U.S. has 'profound obligation' to vote Biden

Ady Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016 and is hailed by many as a champion for healthcare reform, told the DNC Tuesday "each of us must be a hero for our communities" and vote for Joe Biden in November.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published

Related videos from verified sources

Day 2 Of The Democratic National Convention Gets Underway [Video]

Day 2 Of The Democratic National Convention Gets Underway

Allen Martin talks to CBS Political Correspondant Ed O'Keefe about Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention as well as Former First Lady Michelle Obama's powerful speech on Day 1.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:20Published
Dr. Jill Biden Prepares To Headline Second Night Of Democratic National Convention [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden Prepares To Headline Second Night Of Democratic National Convention

Dr. Biden will deliver remarks live from Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published
President Clinton, Jill Biden headline Day 2 of the DNC [Video]

President Clinton, Jill Biden headline Day 2 of the DNC

On day two of the all-virtual Democratic Convention former-VP Joe Biden officially gets his party's presidential nomination which will be followed by speeches from his wife and two former presidents.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this

krisweber2

the voice of a jilted generation @majorityfm Bernie Sanders called on anyone who may have voted for other candidates in the primaries to help elect… https://t.co/4lkhY88Ipe 59 seconds ago

PeneCell

Penelope Cellucci RT @kylegriffin1: Sally Yates: "Speaking at a political convention is something I never expected to be doing—but the future of our democrac… 1 minute ago

JamesSmithee1

James Smith RT @Laura_Figueroa: @BernieSanders: "To everyone who supported other candidates in the primary and to those who may have voted for Donald T… 1 minute ago

JamesSmithee1

James Smith RT @GMA: Sen. Bernie Sanders at the #DemConvention: "To everyone who supported other candidates in the primary, and to those who may have v… 1 minute ago

ICEINTERN

Managing Editor/Writer Bernie Sanders called on anyone who may have voted for other candidates in the primaries, or voted for Trump in the… https://t.co/qtA5K28ZOS 2 minutes ago

lucky240601

Barbara Stuhlpfarrer RT @Yamiche: This is a big night for @BernieSanders who after two failed presidential bids has undoubtedly changed the Democrat party. He’s… 2 minutes ago

MsJVotesBlue

Ms J Votes Blue! RT @Amy_Siskind: “The future of our democracy is at stake.” - Sally Yates #DemConvention 3 minutes ago

ric_pickle

white mountain RT @mtracey: The future of our democracy is at stake. You see, if a president of the party I don't belong to serves for another four years,… 3 minutes ago