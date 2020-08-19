Brit Hume praises Jill Biden for 'tremendously effective' DNC speech in support of husband Joe
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Former second lady Jill Biden did a masterful job of highlighting the personal qualities of her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in her address to conclude the second evening of the Democratic National Convention, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Tuesday.
In the prerecorded speech, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Joe Biden was a "profoundly decent man" who would "tell the truth and trust science," drawing a sharp contrast between President Donald Trump and her husband’s two-term vice president.