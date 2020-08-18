Global  
 

Chariots of Fire actor Ben Cross dies aged 72

BBC News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
He was best known for his portrayal of British Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams in the Oscar-winning film.
News video: Chariots Of Fire star Ben Cross dies aged 72

Chariots Of Fire star Ben Cross dies aged 72 00:36

 Chariots Of Fire actor Ben Cross has died aged 72 after a short illness.

'Chariots of Fire' actor Ben Cross dies at 72, according to reports

 According to reports, Ben Cross, who starred in the Oscar-winning "Chariots of Fire" died Tuesday in Vienna.
Chariots of Fire actor Ben Cross dies aged 72

