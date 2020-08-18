|
Chariots of Fire actor Ben Cross dies aged 72
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
He was best known for his portrayal of British Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams in the Oscar-winning film.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ben Cross British actor
'Chariots of Fire' actor Ben Cross dies at 72, according to reportsAccording to reports, Ben Cross, who starred in the Oscar-winning "Chariots of Fire" died Tuesday in Vienna.
USATODAY.com
Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements
The films of Robert De NiroA look at the career of the Oscar-winning actor
CBS News
"American Hustle" director David O. Russell on Oscar nodDavid O. Russell, director of "American Hustle" - one of this year's top Oscar contenders - talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about his illustrious..
CBS News
“Desert One”: Inside the failed 1980 hostage rescue in IranA new documentary by Academy Award-winner Barbara Kopple explores the aborted attempt to retrieve 53 Americans held by revolutionaries in the captured U.S...
CBS News
Olympic Games Major international sport event
Under Armour CEO under fire for Olympic speed suit controversySome Olympic speedskaters are blaming their Under Armour Mach 39 suit for their poor performance at Sochi. Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour, talks..
CBS News
War veteran bobsledder competes in Sochi for fellow soldiersIraqi war veteran Chris Fogt is competing in his second Olympics as a member of the U.S. bobsledding team. He is part of the US Army World Class Athlete program,..
CBS News
Lauryn Williams takes silver in bobsled, just misses Olympic historyAmerican Lauryn Williams became just the fifth person to win medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics. In Sochi, she was part of the two-person bobsled team..
CBS News
U.S. strikes Olympic gold for the second day in a rowFor a second straight day, the U.S. struck gold at the Winter Olympics in Sochi. Steve Futterman reports.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this