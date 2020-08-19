Global  
 

Two women say ex-Washington RB Derrius Guice raped them at LSU when he was a freshman

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Two former LSU students say recently released Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice raped them in 2016, when Guice was an LSU freshman.
