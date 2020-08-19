|
Two women say ex-Washington RB Derrius Guice raped them at LSU when he was a freshman
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Two former LSU students say recently released Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice raped them in 2016, when Guice was an LSU freshman.
|
|
