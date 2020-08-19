John Bolton worries 'what would happen to the country' if Trump reelected. But he's still not voting for Biden

Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence



President Donald Trump tore into his niece Mary Trump after days of silence about her latest work. Her recently published book is critical of the President and his family reports CNN. Trump is calling her "a mess" and alleging she wrote "untruthful things." The tell-all book is "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." It went on sale Tuesday and portrays the President in an unflattering light.

