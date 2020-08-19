Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Bolton worries 'what would happen to the country' if Trump reelected. But he's still not voting for Biden

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
"This will be the first time in my adult political career when I won't be voting for the Republican nominee for president," Bolton said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Bolton John Bolton 27th United States National Security Advisor, lawyer, and diplomat

Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence [Video]

Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence

President Donald Trump tore into his niece Mary Trump after days of silence about her latest work. Her recently published book is critical of the President and his family reports CNN. Trump is calling her "a mess" and alleging she wrote "untruthful things." The tell-all book is "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." It went on sale Tuesday and portrays the President in an unflattering light.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
U.S. should consider sanctions if bounty reports true: Bolton [Video]

U.S. should consider sanctions if bounty reports true: Bolton

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true that Moscow offered bounty payments to Taliban forces for killing Americans in Afghanistan.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published
John Bolton: Trump's reaction to tell-all book degrading to the presidency [Video]

John Bolton: Trump's reaction to tell-all book degrading to the presidency

Former US national security adviser John Bolton says Donald Trump's reaction to his tell-all book has been "childish" and "degrading to the presidency".Once a close figure to the US President, Bolton latest memoir lays bare a series of events happening behind the scenes of the Trump administration.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump To Grant Full Pardon To Susan B. Anthony [Video]

Donald Trump To Grant Full Pardon To Susan B. Anthony

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced he would grant a full, posthumous pardon to Susan B. Anthony.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Tim Wu makes the case that it’s only fair to ban TikTok in the US

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

In a new opinion piece for the New York Times, Tim Wu, Columbia University law professor and outspoken..
The Verge
Joe Biden officially nominated for president [Video]

Joe Biden officially nominated for president

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, vowing his election would repair a pandemic-battered America. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Jill Biden says Joe Biden "has the character to lead us forward" after DNC nomination

 Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, talks to "CBS This Morning" about why she thinks her husband has what it takes to lead the..
CBS News

Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden for presidency after unconventional roll call

 Democrats formally nominated former Vice President Joe Biden to head the party's presidential ticket. As Ed O'Keefe reports, it came after a roll call like no..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Joe Biden formally accepts Democratic nomination

 Democrats officially selected Joe Biden as their nominee for president on the second day of their convention Tuesday. Also, California declared a state of..
CBS News
Florida Education Association school re-opening lawsuit case continues after failed mediation [Video]

Florida Education Association school re-opening lawsuit case continues after failed mediation

Biden becomes the nominee-in-waiting, and is expected to accept the nomination on Thursday. Story: https://bit.ly/2Q1Vlhs

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:59Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

John Kasich Endorses Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention [Video]

John Kasich Endorses Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

The Republican and former Ohio Governor appeared at a literal crossroad to give his remarks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Democratic National Convention: Every Republican who is voting for Joe Biden

 After two days of this convention, it's very obvious that the Democrats want to place an emphasis on the Republican figures who have endorsed Joe Biden over the..
New Zealand Herald

Michigan Lawmaker: Republicans have "seen their party leave them" in state

 Congresswoman Mari Manoogian spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. She joins Elaine Quijano for a closer look at the Democratic Party and how..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Laser-Focused On Media Coverage [Video]

Trump Laser-Focused On Media Coverage

Former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump spends an inordinate amount of time watching television rather than working in the Oval Office.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published
Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When? [Video]

Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When?

CNN reports the White House had intelligence in early 2019 indicating Russian actors were offering bounties to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. That's more than a year before President Donald Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published
John Bolton releasing new memoir [Video]

John Bolton releasing new memoir

Today, John Bolton's new memoir "The Room Where It Happened" will be released. He alleges that the Ukraine controversy, which lead to President Trump's impeachment trial, was just one of many..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Trump in 2016: U.S. Senate committee

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Trump in 2016: U.S. Senate committee WASHINGTON — Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort and the WikiLeaks website to try to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump win the 2016...
WorldNews

Democratic National Convention: Every Republican who is voting for Joe Biden

Democratic National Convention: Every Republican who is voting for Joe Biden After two days of this convention, it's very obvious that the Democrats want to place an emphasis on the Republican figures who have endorsed Joe Biden over the...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SeekingAlpha

Esteban Bovo, Daniella Levine Cava Head To November Election In Race For Miami-Dade County Mayor

 The race for Miami-Dade mayor will be decided in November's general election between Republican Esteban Bovo Jr. and Democrat Daniella Levine Cava.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this