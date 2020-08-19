Global  
 

US: State of emergency as lightning triggers California wildfires

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
US: State of emergency as lightning triggers California wildfiresLos Angeles: California was in a state of emergency Wednesday as dozens of fast-moving fires, many triggered by lightning strikes during an extreme heat wave, spread across the north and centre of the state, threatening homes and causing the evacuation of thousands of people. About 20 fires broke out in the area of Vacaville in the northern Bay Area, emergency services said, and were being collectively called...
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage

RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage 17:11

 Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines state's efforts to battle wildfires across California and conserve power during historic heat wave (8-19-2020).

Crews battle wildfires across northern California

 Crews were battling wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate as dozens of wildfires blazed across the state..
USATODAY.com

Heat, lightning fuel California wildfires

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed an ongoing heat wave and lightning strikes for 367 known fires, including 23 major fires or groups of fires. He said the..
USATODAY.com
NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near [Video]

NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near

[NFA] New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published

Out-of-control California wildfires prompt state of emergency

 Close to 400 fast-moving wildfires are burning out of control in California. The governor has declared a state of emergency, and families are being told to..
CBS News

AP Top Stories August 19 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 19th: Kamala Harris prepares to make history; About 30 large fires burning in California; Israel army hits Hamas targets..
USATODAY.com

Bryce Hall, TikTok Influencer, Has Power Shut Off by Los Angeles

 This month, Mayor Eric Garcetti said that Angelenos who violated the city’s guidelines on gatherings during a health crisis would have their water and power..
NYTimes.com

Los Angeles settles Weather Channel lawsuit, lets it keep selling location data to advertisers

 Los Angeles has settled its lawsuit against the operator of The Weather Channel app. The city filed litigation against the company in 2019, alleging that the app..
The Verge

TikTok Star Bryce Hall's Utilities Shut Off by L.A. Mayor After Massive Party

 Bryce Hall and a crew of his fellow TikTok and YouTube stars who got turnt up last week for his 21st birthday now face consequences ... his water and power have..
TMZ.com
Some can't afford internet as classes go online [Video]

Some can't afford internet as classes go online

Five kids, one cell-phone hot-spot: a low-income family in Los Angeles is trying to ensure its kids can learn virtually. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published

California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide

 Crews were battling wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate Wednesday as hundreds of wildfires blazed..
New Zealand Herald

Areas around San Francisco evacuated as nearly 40 wildfires blaze across California amidst searing heat wave

 Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state.
 
USATODAY.com

California Fires Live Updates: Evacuations Ordered in Vacaville

 Fast-moving fires are spreading across California. In the north, wind-whipped flames forced people to flee their homes near Vacaville.
NYTimes.com

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: New Evacuations In Santa Cruz County; Thousands Flee, 10K Acres Burned [Video]

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: New Evacuations In Santa Cruz County; Thousands Flee, 10K Acres Burned

Flames from a series of lightning-caused fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties expanded across the region amid high heat and windy conditions, and additional evacuations were underway Wednesday..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:17Published
California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide [Video]

California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday to ensure that the state gets vital resources amid wildfires that have aggravated a stifling heat wave. At least 27 fires are..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:29Published
SCU Lightning Complex fire causes terrible air quality in California [Video]

SCU Lightning Complex fire causes terrible air quality in California

Multiple fires are burning in Contra Costa County, Alameda County, Santa Clara County, Stanislaus County, and San Joaquin County, California on Wednesday (August 19), causing terrible air..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published

