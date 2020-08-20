Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Edler leaves game after face is cut by skate

'Friends of India' protest outside Chinese consulate in Vancouver, demand release of detained Canadians in China



'Friends of India' protested against China in Canada's Vancouver on July 04. The protest was held outside Chinese consulate. The protestors demanded the release of detained Canadians in China. According to Chinese officials, the two detained Canadians were indicted on charges of espionage. Michael Korvig, former Canadian diplomat and Michael Spavor were detained in China in the year 2018.

