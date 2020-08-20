Global  
 

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Edler leaves game after face is cut by skate

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Vancouver's Alex Edler checked St. Louis' Jordan Pyrou, whose skate came up and appeared to catch the Canucks defenseman in the ear.
Video Credit: NHL
Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

 Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, 08/16/2020

