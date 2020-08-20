|
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Edler leaves game after face is cut by skate
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Vancouver's Alex Edler checked St. Louis' Jordan Pyrou, whose skate came up and appeared to catch the Canucks defenseman in the ear.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alexander Edler Swedish ice hockey player
Vancouver Canucks National Hockey League team in Vancouver, British Columbia
Vancouver City in British Columbia, Canada
U.S. set for dramatic clash with rival Canada in men’s hockeyFour years after losing the gold medal game to Canada in heartbreaking fashion, the U.S. men's hockey team prepares to face their rivals in a semifinals matchup..
CBS News
74th Indian Independence Day marked in Canada
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23Published
'Friends of India' protest outside Chinese consulate in Vancouver, demand release of detained Canadians in China
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
St. Louis City in Missouri, United States
Uber’s $25-a-month subscription service is now available across the US — except CaliforniaIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Uber Pass, the subscription service that the company first introduced in 2018, is now available nationwide —..
The Verge
St. Louis couple, Covington Catholic student to speak at Republican National ConventionThere will be four days of Republican meetings in Charlotte, N.C., and four days of speeches and other events in and around Washington, D.C.
USATODAY.com
St Louis couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters to appear at GOP conventionA couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in St. Louis will play a part in next week’s Republican Convention. Mark and...
WorldNews
Couple Pulls Guns On Protesters Cutting Through Their Private Neighborhood
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this