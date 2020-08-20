Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beijing curtails Hong Kong’s legal cooperation with Washington after US axes bilateral agreements

WorldNews Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Beijing curtails Hong Kong’s legal cooperation with Washington after US axes bilateral agreementsChina has ended a judicial assistance treaty between Hong Kong and the United States, following Washington’s decision to terminate three bilateral agreements with the semi-autonomous city. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is ending some of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous'

 BEIJING : China's military said on Wednesday the latest U.S. navy sailing near Chinese-claimed Taiwan was "extremely dangerous" and stirring up such trouble was..
WorldNews

Chinese FM says China ready to continuously deepen strategic cooperation with Morocco

 BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to constantly deepen strategic cooperation with Morocco and continue to assist Morocco's fight against the..
WorldNews

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Aug. 19

 BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases...
WorldNews

Former CIA officer charged with spying for China

 It is the latest espionage arrest at a time of growing tension between Washington and Beijing.
BBC News

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Hong Kong: US suspends extradition treaty over national security law

 Three treaties between the US and Hong Kong were suspended, the latest move to pressure China.
BBC News

U.S. Suspends Bilateral Agreements With Hong Kong, Escalating Tensions With China

 The actions are part of the Trump administration’s broader efforts to punish China for its attempts to stifle political dissent in Hong Kong.
NYTimes.com

US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax..
WorldNews

It’s time to watch all the Ip Man movies

 You know what’s better than streaming a good martial arts movie over the weekend? Streaming six good martial arts movies over the weekend. There are few..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest [Video]

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has told the Guardian he believes that how authorities handle his case will likely be a 'litmus test' for the future. The 71-year-old this week became the..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 03:50Published
'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest – video report [Video]

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest – video report

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has told the Guardian he believes that how authorities handle his case will likely be a 'litmus test' for the future. The 71-year-old this week became the..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 03:51Published
Typhoon Higos batters homes in Hong Kong while moving towards China [Video]

Typhoon Higos batters homes in Hong Kong while moving towards China

Typhoon Higos moved towards China today after slamming into neighbouring Hong Kong and Macau in the early hours of the morning (Aug 19). Footage shows strong winds whipping hanging laundry from..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this