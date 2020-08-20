Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook bans some, but not all, QAnon groups, accounts

WorldNews Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Facebook bans some, but not all, QAnon groups, accountsOAKLAND, Calif. — Facebook says it will restrict the right-wing conspiracy movement QAnon and will no longer recommend that users join groups supporting it, although the company isn’t banning it outright. Facebook said Wednesday it is banning groups and accounts associated with QAnon and a variety of U.S.-based militia and anarchist groups that support violence. But the company will continue allow people to post material that supports these groups — so long as they do not otherwise violate policies against hate speech, abuse and other provocations. QAnon groups have flourished on Facebook in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Interest in women's sport wanes over lockdown [Video]

Interest in women's sport wanes over lockdown

There are concerns that interest in women's spectator sports has waned during lockdown. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
4-year-old relearns how to walk on prosthetic limbs [Video]

4-year-old relearns how to walk on prosthetic limbs

4-year-old boy William Reckless has relearned how to walk on prosthetic limbs just 4 months after he nearly died after being diagnosed with sepsis and had to have both his legs amputated Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Family of Chloe Rutherford speak outside Old Bailey [Video]

Family of Chloe Rutherford speak outside Old Bailey

The father of Chloe Rutherford, who died in the Manchester arena bombing alongside her boyfriend Liam Curry, has spoken outside the Old Bailey after Hasham Abedi was sentenced to 55-years imprisonment for his role in the attack. Mr Rutherford thanked Greater Manchester Police and the prosecution for their work on the case. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

QAnon QAnon American far-right conspiracy theory

QAnon: Facebook takes action on conspiracy groups

 Facebook removes and restricts thousands of groups and accounts dedicated to promoting the conspiracy theory.
BBC News

President Trump not shying from support of QAnon conspiracy theorists

 President Trump said Wednesday about QAnon conspiracy theorists, “I’ve heard these are people that love our country.” The FBI has warned theories like..
CBS News

Why Trump's refusal to refute QAnon conspiracy theorists matters

 Trump said he's "heard" the online conspiracy theorists "are people that love our country." The FBI says theories like QAnon are a growing threat of domestic..
CBS News

Facebook’s big QAnon crackdown might have come too late

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Before the Tide Pods challenge was a public health crisis, it was a joke. The laundry detergent capsules,..
The Verge

Oakland, California Oakland, California City in California, United States

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris [Video]

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris

President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. Trump's move elevated the efforts of the alt-right to portray her Harris as 'other' because of her mixed-race heritage. Sen. Harris was born in Oakland, California, to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father. Both of Harris's parents were legal immigrants to the US.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

From Oakland to the White House? The rise of Kamala Harris

 Bancroft Way in Berkeley, California, is quaint and slow, the kind of street where everyone seems to know each other by name. This week, neighbors sat outdoors..
WorldNews

Google turns Android phones into earthquake sensors; California to get alerts

 OAKLAND: Alphabet Inc’s Google’s Android phones on Tuesday started detecting earthquakes around the world to provide data that could eventually give billions..
WorldNews
Oakland A's Coach Ryan Christenson Apologises for Anti-Semitic Gesture [Video]

Oakland A's Coach Ryan Christenson Apologises for Anti-Semitic Gesture

Christenson, the team's bench coach, made an apparent "Nazi salute" after Oakland's 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

California California State in the western United States

Motorcycle Leaves Dax Shepard With Broken Bones, Wounded Pride [Video]

Motorcycle Leaves Dax Shepard With Broken Bones, Wounded Pride

'Top Gear America' star Dax Shepard took a nasty spill off his motorcycle recently, leaving him with broken bones and a red face. Shepard said on his podcast 'Armchair Expert' this week that he takes full responsibility for the accident. While passing others on Sonoma Raceway in California, Shepard braked too hard, clipped a bumper, went flying over the handlebars, and landed hard. CNN reports that while Shepard wanted to continue his ride, it proved to be too painful.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Uber and Lyft shutdown in California averted as judge grants emergency stay

 Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

A California state judge blocked an order requiring Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employees, averting..
The Verge

Northern California wildfires threaten thousands of homes

 VACAVILLE, Calif. — Wildfires raged through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as..
WorldNews
Lyft Drops 8% Over Talks Of Suspension Of Service In California [Video]

Lyft Drops 8% Over Talks Of Suspension Of Service In California

Lyft stock sunk as much as 9% on Thursday. The drop comes after the company said it will suspend service in California starting at midnight. Business Insider reports that California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees. Both rideshare companies threatened to suspend operations in the state should the injunction take effect. Uber has yet to announce a suspension but is expected to do so. The tumble placed Lyft shares at their lowest levels since early May.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Lyft says it will suspend service in California due to judge's ruling

 Lyft will suspend operations in California due to a recent ruling requiring companies to classify "gig" workers as full time employees.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Removes 100s Of Q'Anon Groups; COD Black Ops Cold War | Digital Trends Live 8.20.20 [Video]

Facebook Removes 100s Of Q'Anon Groups; COD Black Ops Cold War | Digital Trends Live 8.20.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by Intel Researcher Garrick Orchard to discuss a robotic arm that helps patients with spinal injuries; Jeff Coleman, CEO of Brainleap Technologies, talks..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Facebook Bounces QAnon Conspiracy Theory Group with 200K Members for Violating Policies [Video]

Facebook Bounces QAnon Conspiracy Theory Group with 200K Members for Violating Policies

As part of the fight against misinformation, Facebook deleted the account of conspiracy theory group QAnon, which had almost 200,000 members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published
'Children handle covid very well': Trump defends video blocked by Twitter & FB [Video]

'Children handle covid very well': Trump defends video blocked by Twitter & FB

Facebook and Twitter have yet again acted against a video shared by accounts linked to U.S. President Donald Trump for violating their policies on coronavirus misinformation. The Trump re-election..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

80-year-old California man robbed in grocery store dies of injuries, family says

 An 80-year-old man beaten and robbed in a Lancaster, Calif., grocery store in early July has died from his injuries, according to local reports.
FOXNews.com

Rep. McClintock to Newsmax TV: Biden Will Be an American von Hindenburg

 Rep. Todd McClintock, R-Calif., says Joe Biden's selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate is proof that the radical left is in charge of the...
Newsmax

McCarthy accuses Democrats of having 'no message, so all they do is mislead' at DNC

 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the Democratic National Convention thus far has been stark in the way it presents its case to the American...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this