Turkey discovers large natural gas reserve off Black Sea Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to step up the search for energy in the Mediterranean. The discovery of 320 billion cubic metres of natural gas comes amid a dispute with Greece over prospecting. 👓 View full article

