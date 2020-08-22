|
Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with sprained left ankle in Game 3 against Clippers
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Luka Doncic sat out the final nine minutes of Game 3 after initially trying to play on a sprained left ankle against the Clippers.
Dallas Mavericks American professional basketball team based in Dallas, Texas
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis contends Clippers provoked him into technical foul, ejectionKristaps Prozingis received his second technical foul and was subsequently ejected after a brief scuffle, but he contends he was goaded into it.
USATODAY.com
Luka Dončić Slovenian basketball player
Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team
