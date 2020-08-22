Global  
 

Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with sprained left ankle in Game 3 against Clippers

Saturday, 22 August 2020
Luka Doncic sat out the final nine minutes of Game 3 after initially trying to play on a sprained left ankle against the Clippers.
News video: Colin Cowherd: Clippers' Game 2 loss means what? They're still playoff favorites

Colin Cowherd: Clippers' Game 2 loss means what? They're still playoff favorites 04:53

 Game 2 ended in a loss for the Los Angeles Clippers as the Dallas Mavericks tied up the series, but Colin Cowherd isn't worried. He explains that Luka Doncic and the Mavs are a tough team, and he never expected the Clippers to go undefeated, but this loss in no way means Kawhi Leonard and the...

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis contends Clippers provoked him into technical foul, ejection

 Kristaps Prozingis received his second technical foul and was subsequently ejected after a brief scuffle, but he contends he was goaded into it.
USATODAY.com

