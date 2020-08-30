Global  
 

Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers past Luka Doncic, Mavs to reach 2nd round

CBC.ca Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Kawhi Leonard had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks from the playoffs with a 111-97 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the first-round series.
News video: Clippers oust Mavs, but not without controversy

Clippers oust Mavs, but not without controversy 01:05

 What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina discusses yet another incident involving Marcus Morris and Luka Doncic that put a bit of controversy on the Clippers elimination of the Mavericks from the playoffs.

