Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers past Luka Doncic, Mavs to reach 2nd round
Sunday, 30 August 2020 () Kawhi Leonard had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks from the playoffs with a 111-97 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the first-round series.
What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina discusses yet another incident involving Marcus Morris and Luka Doncic that put a bit of controversy on the Clippers elimination of the Mavericks from the playoffs.
The Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 1 of their series tonight, and the Fox Bet Live crew discuss whether Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly may be too much for a..
Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss whether Marcus Morris intentionally stepped on the ankle of Luka Doncic. The Los Angeles Clippers bounced-back in a huge way last night..
