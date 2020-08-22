|
Israeli artillery shells two Hamas positions in southern Gaza Strip
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Israeli artillery units have struck the southern flank of the besieged Gaza Strip as the Tel Aviv regime presses ahead with its acts of aggression against the impoverished Palestinian coastal enclave. The Palestinian Information Center, citing local sources, reported that Israeli tanks positioned at the fence separating the Palestinian sliver from the occupied territories opened fire and struck an observation point east of Khuza'a town early on Saturday. The sources added that Israeli forces targeted another observation point east of Karam Abu Muammar neighborhood on the outskirts of the border town of Rafah. The report said the attacks did not cause any casualties. The Israeli army later...
