Israeli artillery shells two Hamas positions in southern Gaza Strip

Watch: Pak terror tunnel unearthed in J&K; Karachi sacks used in construction



The Border Security Force unearthed a tunnel dug from Pakistan to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel's opening was discovered in J&K's Samba, just 400 m from a Pakistani border post. The BSF showed sandbags with Pakistani markings which were used to reinforce the structure of the tunnel. The sacks had names of Pakistani factories located in Karachi. NS Jamwal, Inspector General of the Border Security Force, said that the tunnel seemed to go to a depth of around 25 ft. A J&K police officer said that pushing terrorists via tunnels was an old tactic of Pakistan, possibly imitated from Hamas which also uses underground routes to enter Israel. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:24 Published on January 1, 1970