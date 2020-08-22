Global  
 

California wildfires rage in Napa Valley, Redwood trees burn in state park: What we know

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Hundreds of wildfires are burning in California and tens of thousands are under evacuation orders. Here's the latest news.
News video: California Declares State of Emergency as Deadly Wildfires Rage On

California Declares State of Emergency as Deadly Wildfires Rage On 01:01

 On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California.

At least 5 dead in California fires; tens of thousands forced to flee

 At least four people were killed in a massive wildfire burning in Northern California that grew by more than 80,000 acres Thursday, the state firefighting agency..
Historic drought takes toll on California's wine industry

 The relentless drought in California is taking its toll on the state's multi-million-dollar wine industry. The hills of Napa Valley are usually lush in February,..
Live Updates of the California Wildfires

 Forecasters warn of more dry thunderstorms this weekend, which could worsen two of the five largest fires in state history.
Crews in California battle some of the largest blazes in state history

 Firefighters and aircraft from 10 states began arriving in California Friday to help in the fight against hundreds of blazes burning.
Coronavirus live updates: Virus complicates California fire evacuations; US death count likely too low; Operation Warp Speed targets Nov. 1

 Gov. Gavin Newsom said evacuation centers across California had protocols such as marked spaces for physical distancing in shelters. Latest updates.
'A culture shift': How California evacuation centers are dealing with fires and COVID-19

 Wildfire evacuation centers are dealing with COVID-19 and residents fleeing from wildfire. Here's how they're keeping people safe.  
Gov. Gavin Newsom Declares State Of Emergency As Wildfires Char California, Gives Evacuation Orders

 'Dangerous conditions'
