Fans go wild when Brandy, Monica reveal they'll reunite in Verzuz battle: 'An epic celebration'
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The '90s are back! Brandy and Monica, who famously dueted on 'The Boy Is Mine,' will throw down on Verzuz, the R&B stars announced Saturday.
