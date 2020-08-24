Earl Thomas landing spots: Will Cowboys finally 'come get' ex-Ravens safety?

This Is Now The World's Most Expensive Video Game



This is the world's most expensive video game. A copy of Nintendo game Super Mario Bros. Has broken the World Record for the most ever paid for any video game. The highest-graded copy ever of the 80s classic ever received a winning ok $114,000 in Heritage Auctions' Comics & Comic Art event in Dallas on July 10. Other high-selling games included a 1987 copy of Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! ($50,400) and the first sealed copy of Super Mario Bros 3. Which drew a winning bid of $38,400. Also selling was a Sega Pluto-02 console prototype - Sega (C. 1995-1996), which brought a winning bid of $84,000.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970