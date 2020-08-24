|
Earl Thomas landing spots: Will Cowboys finally 'come get' ex-Ravens safety?
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Earl Thomas once told the Cowboys to "come get me" later in his career. Could the Pro Bowl safety be headed to Dallas after his split with the Ravens?
